04.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
Agoztech LLC: New AGOZ Vehicle Cradle Holder for Handheld Scanners Revolutionizes Efficiency for Logistics and Warehouse Landscapes

Designed for Safety and Ease, Offering Unmatched Stability and Accessibility on the Road

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / As supply chains become faster and more demanding, a reliable, efficient, and secure solution for in-vehicle handheld scanners has become essential. Today, AgozTech introduces the Vehicle Cradle Holder for Handheld Scanners, specifically engineered to meet the needs of logistics and warehouse operations professionals who rely on rapid and accurate scanning on the go. It's compatible with Zebra TC2x, TC5x, TC7x, Honeywell Dolphin, ScanPal, Panasonic, and Datalogic Memor barcode scanners.

Vehicle Cradle Holder for Scanners

Vehicle Cradle Holder for Scanners
Windshield or Dashboard Mounting Options

Stay organized, secure, and efficient on the road with the latest in mobile technology support - The Vehicle Cradle Holder for Handheld Scanners. Designed to provide safety and convenience for professionals who rely on handheld scanners, this cradle is ideal for those navigating busy city streets or making deliveries in remote locations.

Product Highlights:

  • Secure and Accessible: The Vehicle Cradle Holder keeps scanners such as Zebra, Honeywell, and others safe, snugly fitting devices to prevent any movement or damage during transit with the non-slip cradle pad.

  • Effortless Mounting Options: Easily attach the handheld scanner car holder to either a dashboard or windshield using the included adhesive suction cup mount, ensuring the holder remains secure even on rough roads.

  • Quick Release for Convenience: With a streamlined quick-release mechanism, drivers can seamlessly insert or remove their barcode reader, cutting down on time spent between stops.

  • 360-Degree Rotation: The adjustable scanner mount holder offers a full range of motion, with 360-rotation, 270-degree arm adjustability, and arm extension from 3-5 inches; therefore, providing delivery drivers optimal visibility and access to their scanners whether driving or parked.

For logistics, fleet management, and warehouse operations, the Vehicle Cradle Holder for Zebra and Honeywell scanners is a game-changing solution, delivering secure, seamless integration into any car, truck, or forklift. Your company can boost productivity, ensure device safety, and keep your teams on the move with the latest in mobile equipment support. Order today at agoztech.com.

About AgozTech

AgozTech was born out of a small passion project in Edgewater, New Jersey, in 2009. We design high-quality holsters to empower front-edge workers' productivity in industries such as retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, logistics, and more: Protecting their mobile working devices. Making their daily tasks more comfortable and productive. Offering ergonomic accessories. We are your front-edge workers' partner helping to make their jobs more comfortable, efficient, and productive. From the design to the delivery of our products, we make sure to live up to our mission.

From 2009 through today, our creative and passionate team continuously provides innovation to empower the front line of business performance. Worldwide, where businesses and people find their success, AgozTech is there!

Contact Information

Gayla Palacios
E-Commerce Specialist
info@agoztech.com
+1 (704) 882-0133

SOURCE: AgozTech LLC

