04.11.2024
Source Intelligence Evolves With C-Map: Delivering Next-Generation SaaS Platform for Compliance & Sustainability

The platform delivers faster risk identification, seamless data access, and streamlined workflows

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Source Intelligence has evolved with C-Map, a next-generation software as a service (SaaS) platform that empowers enterprises to manage compliance and sustainability with greater efficiency. Designed to address the increasing complexities of today's regulatory landscape, this powerful platform combines robust automation capabilities, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and in-house regulatory expertise to help companies tackle increasing compliance demands and mitigate emerging risks.

Source Intelligence

Source Intelligence
Source Intelligence's logo and tagline - "Trust Your Source"

With regulations evolving faster than ever, compliance teams often struggle with limited resources. Collecting supplier data, responding to documentation requests, and keeping up with shifting requirements create considerable challenges. C-Map reduces manual effort, streamlines workflows, and equips businesses with tools to mitigate risk. These efficiencies translate into tangible outcomes, including:

  • Rapid risk identification: AI capabilities improve data quality and deliver insights into key risk areas faster. This offers companies better visibility and a stronger return on investment.

  • Enhanced risk mitigation through precise data collection: Expert-designed templates and assessments help standardize data collection. This allows teams to make informed decisions and address potential risks before they escalate.

  • Seamless data access with integrated compliance tools: A world-class database integrates with ERP, PLM, and warehousing systems. These integrations enable seamless data exchange, automate compliance checks, and offer real-time visibility into supply chain activities.

  • Increased efficiency through streamlined workflows: Automated workflows ease internal workloads, enabling businesses to manage compliance and sustainability without relying on consulting or manual labor.

  • Faster customer request fulfillment: Automated report and declaration generation reduces manual work. This helps companies respond to customer requests quickly and meet demand effectively.

Together, these outcomes empower businesses to reduce risk, enhance efficiency, and maintain control over compliance in a dynamic regulatory environment.

"C-Map represents a significant step forward for Source Intelligence," said Mike Flynn, Chief Product Officer of Source Intelligence. "We recognized that the only way to help businesses tackle increasingly complex regulations was to deliver a platform that offers scalability, flexibility, and automation. Our software is trusted by some of the world's largest and most sophisticated companies to manage compliance at the highest levels, proving its reliability and impact."

With enhanced visibility and control over compliance tasks, businesses across industries - including electronics, medical devices, and industrial manufacturing - can confidently navigate evolving regulations. C-Map offers the flexibility to be self-managed or paired with managed services for additional support. Interested organizations are invited to schedule a demo and experience the platform firsthand.

About Source Intelligence

Source Intelligence simplifies compliance, sustainability, and ESG management through scalable SaaS solutions and managed services, configurable to meet the unique needs of any enterprise. For more information, please visit www.sourceintelligence.com.

Contact Information

Amanda Lindberg
Director of Marketing
amanda.lindberg@sourceintel.com

SOURCE: Source Intelligence

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
