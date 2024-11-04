Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - The International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) is set to host the largest assembly of political consultants from across the globe in Toronto. This prestigious event will take place from November 7 to 10 at the Sheraton Centre, bringing together experts from diverse political landscapes to share insights and strategies.





Founded in Paris in 1968, the IAPC has long been a beacon for fostering democracy worldwide. The annual conference serves as a platform for political consultants to exchange views and information about political developments and campaign techniques. This year, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and innovations, with attendees from Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Croatia, Kenya, Mexico, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

The conference will feature a series of panels, and keynote speeches designed to address the most pressing issues in global politics today. Among the topics being discussed at the conference are: the recent US and international elections; the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaigns; the rise of the far right in Europe. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders and peers, enhancing their understanding of the dynamic political environment and the evolving nature of political campaigns.

A highlight of the event will be the awarding of the IAPC Democracy Medal, which recognizes individuals or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to promoting and sustaining democratic processes. This accolade underscores the IAPC's dedication to supporting democracy and honoring those who contribute significantly to its advancement.

"The IAPC conference is a unique opportunity for political consultants to come together and learn from each other. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering democracy and sharing best practices across borders," said Carlos Fara, President of the International Association of Political Consultants.

Toronto, known for its vibrant culture and diversity, provides an ideal backdrop for this international gathering. The city's rich history and commitment to inclusivity align perfectly with the IAPC's mission to promote democratic values and collaboration among political consultants worldwide. Delegates will be treated to an opening reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame and the closing night gala will take place at Casa Loma.

As the IAPC continues to champion the cause of democracy, the upcoming conference in Toronto is poised to be a landmark event. It will not only facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise but also strengthen the global network of political consultants dedicated to making a positive impact in their respective regions.

For more information about the International Association of Political Consultants and the upcoming conference, please visit their official website.

About International Association of Political Consultants

Founded in Paris in 1968, the IAPC is a global professional association of Political Consultants dedicated to fostering democracy throughout the world. Through our annual conference event, held each November in a different city, we exchange views and information about political developments and campaign techniques, network and award a Democracy Medal to an individual or organization who has worked courageously to foster, promote and sustain the democratic process anywhere in the world.

