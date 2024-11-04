TourAxis, the leading value travel innovator and creator of transformative travel brands such as Expat Explore and Group Tour Shop, will preview three new offerings at World Travel Market 2025, leveraging its travel platform and decades of experience.

Recognizing that today's travelers have a great deal of influence on future travel experiences, two of the brands that will be featured at WTM focus on solutions that enable travel enthusiasts to turn wanderlust into income by earning from travel bookings and tours.

TourAxis New Product Offerings: PlugPlug, TourCademy and RailRocker

PlugPlug, designed for travel influencers, enables content monetization through travel experiences. By partnering with leading brands like Booking.com and Viator, PlugPlug allows travel influencers and content creators to post stories, photos, and videos that inspire and encourage travelers to book trips directly on the PlugPlug platform, creating revenue streams for influencers. Currently in beta testing, PlugPlug will officially launch during the first quarter of 2025.

TourCademy, an online learning platform, equips travel enthusiasts with the knowledge, skills, and support system to become tour leaders. TourCademy enables today's travel enthusiasts to connect with real people on the road, dive into the world's top countries, and become free physically and financially. TourCademy officially launches today.

RailRocker, a travel experience focused on tours by train, caters to those who seek the extraordinary, combining train travel's laid-back charm with exhilarating, off-the-beaten-path adventures. The small, intimate groups of 20 ensure that every journey feels personal, with like-minded explorers at your side. RailRocker will officially launch in February 2025.

Focus on Access and Value

TourAxis' approach to travel is rooted in the affordability and customization of travel itineraries, making it easier for customers to explore and enjoy. Current brands like Expat Explore and Group Tour Shop, help individuals, groups and organizations curate life-changing travel experiences that emphasize both affordability and quality, aiming to make travel experiences more transformative and accessible.

"At TourAxis, we've been leading travel innovation for more than 20 years, and have a platform that allows us to create new offerings that provide true monetary and experiential value for travelers and those that inspire travel," says Carl Cronje, CEO and Co-founder of TourAxis. "Today's travelers define value as the worth of life-changing experiences. Our platform allows us to build on our past success and experience and bring new and needed products to market in record time. We're incredibly excited to roll out these three new offerings in the months ahead."

"By designing unforgettable travel experiences, connecting people to dream destinations, or creating the next generation of travel professionals, we could not be more excited about the future of TourAxis and the future of travel," shares Jakes Maritz, Board Chair and Co-founder of TourAxis. "As we wrap up the last quarter of the year, we are so proud of what we accomplished and anticipate an even brighter 2025."

American Success

TourAxis' leading brand for American travelers is Expat Explore, which, since its inception in 2005, has grown into one of the world's leading tour operators. Expat Explore offers a variety of affordable guided tours across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Focusing on exceptional value, expert guidance, and authentic experiences, Expat Explore has helped tens of thousands of American travelers discover the world.

TourAxis will exhibit at the World Travel Market in London from November 5 to 7. Media and attendees are encouraged to visit the team at Stand S3-426.

About TourAxis

TourAxis, the leading value travel innovator and creator of transformative travel brands such as Expat Explore, Group Tour Shop, PlugPlug, TourCademy and RailRocker, enriches thousands of people's lives each year by igniting their passion for experiencing the world together. The London-based company designs unforgettable travel experiences, connects people to dream destinations, and supports the next generation of travel professionals. To learn more, visit https://www.touraxis.com.

