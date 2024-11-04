Select Lending Services Partners with Premier Sotheby's International Realty

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Select Lending Services, a seasoned joint venture of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the new partnership with Premier Sotheby's International Realty. The new branch location will be headed by Divisional Sales Manager, Bill Zielke.

Zielke comes to SLS with decades of dedicated sales and lending experience. Previously, he served over 15 years at Bank of America, leading mortgage origination and retail sales, operations, and joint venture and business development initiatives. Following that, he worked as the Vice President of National Field Sales in the eastern US for American Advisors Group before most recently serving as a Regional Sales Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. Zielke brings his dedication and focus on recruitment to his new position at Select Lending Services, with the goal of executing key initiatives and bolstering production in the Southeast. In his previous roles, he formidably grew purchase share throughout the Florida region and he possesses a proven record in leading world-class sales and recruiting exceptional operational and management teams.

"I'm proud to join Select Lending Services to launch our partnership with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, the luxury real estate leader from the Gulf Coast of Florida to the High Country of North Carolina," said Zielke. "The leadership teams are truly legends in the industry, and it is an incredible opportunity to unite and deliver lending solutions to our clients. Select Lending Services is powered by CMG, who has achieved a meteoritic rise in the industry, and I look forward to leading our growth in the Southeast."

"CMG is honored to partner with Premier Sotheby's, bringing together our shared commitment to service and professionalism to create a powerful partnership in the Florida and North Carolina markets. Through this collaboration and Bill's leadership, clients will experience an unparalleled homebuying journey," said Chris Harris, Senior Vice President, National Joint Venture Manager at CMG.

Select Lending Services (NMLS# 2027853) is a joint venture of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial (NMLS# 1820), which was founded in 1993. Founder and CEO of CMG, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lending and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. SLS currently has physical branches in Oregon, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, and Florida, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA.

Stefanie Bittinger

(443) 455-1151

sbittinger@cmgfi.com

Stefanie Bittinger

Vice President, Marketing

sbittinger@cmgfi.com

(443) 455-1151

