Glow Sauna Studios Brings the Hottest Infrared Sauna Franchise to Sarasota, FL

Glow Sauna Studios, a leading wellness franchise specializing in Infrared Sauna and Red Light Therapy, is excited to announce the award of its latest franchise in Sarasota, Florida. This new addition marks a significant step in the brand's growth and commitment to promoting health and wellness through innovative sauna experiences.

The new franchise will be owned and operated by a trio of wellness enthusiasts, quarterbacked by Joanne Lavery; a passionate entrepreneur dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the Sarasota community. Her son Scott, a retired police officer and daughter-in-law, Kelly are both ER nurses. "We are thrilled to bring Glow Sauna Studios to Sarasota and provide our community with access to premium wellness solutions," said the Lavery's. "The Glow Sauna experience is transformative, and we look forward to helping others achieve their health goals."

Glow Sauna Studios has built a loyal customer base in the markets it operates in and is committed to delivering top-notch service to maintain their position. Glow's best-in-class full spectrum infrared saunas provide a range of health benefits, such as detoxification, improved skin health, and weight-loss to name a few. As the demand for holistic wellness solutions grows, the franchise seeks to expand by partnering with like-minded individuals who share its vision of promoting well-being.

"We are excited to welcome this trio to the Glow Sauna family," said Founder Josh Terzo. "This franchise sale reflects the increasing popularity of our concept and our dedication to supporting franchisees at every stage." He added, "We look forward to seeing their expansion in the greater South Tampa Bay area.

With this latest addition, Glow Sauna Studios continues to solidify its presence in the wellness industry, providing franchisees with comprehensive training, marketing, and operational guidance to ensure their success.

About Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios is a health and wellness franchise that provides cutting-edge infrared saunas, red light therapy, and related services aimed at enhancing community well-being. Committed to delivering top-notch services and revitalizing experiences, Glow Sauna Studios operates locations nationwide.

