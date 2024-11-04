Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
Zekelman Industries: Atlas Tube Demonstrates Engineering Expertise at NCSEA's Structural Engineering Summit

Company debuts HSS vs. Wide Flange Comparison Tool at booth #400

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries (the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America), will help engineers optimize structures with their products and expertise showcased at this week's NCSEA Structural Engineering Summit held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, November 5-8, 2024.

At the Atlas Tube booth (#400), structural engineers can interact with the company's new HSS vs. Wide Flange Comparison Tool that offers an easy way to calculate savings in both pounds and dollars when converting from wide flange to hollow structural sections (HSS) in gravity column applications. Lightweighting a structure's steel frame using HSS can reduce both the overall cost and the amount of embodied carbon, increasing the efficiency of steel-framed buildings.

Atlas Tube's very own engineering experts, who have seen and evaluated hundreds of designs, will also be on hand to help engineers leverage HSS in a better way.

"Quite simply, we want engineers to know that Atlas Tube has your back," said Brad Fletcher, Senior Sales Engineer, Atlas Tube. "In addition to product education, our engineering experts can help you solve design challenges, address sustainability requirements, support connection challenges, and take advantage of the largest HSS and pipe pile size ranges in North America."

Visitors to the Atlas Tube booth can get a sneak peek into another engineer support tool - Fabricator-Friendly, Connection Details. The company will be offering downloadable connection details that integrate with Revit, AutoCAD, and other leading design programs to further streamline the design process. Atlas Tube will be officially launching this tool in early 2025.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan
Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman
312.339.3838
amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey
Sr. Account Supervisor, Mower
513.639.7455
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
