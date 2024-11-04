Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
12.08.24
08:30 Uhr
17,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Park Lawn Corp: Park Lawn Further Expands in Texas Through Acquisition of Callaway Jones

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") is pleased to announce that, today, it acquired substantially all the assets of Callaway-Jones Funeral Home and Crematory located in Bryan, Texas; Callaway-Jones College Station Funeral Planning Office located in College Station, Texas; Rest-Ever Memorial Park located in Bryan, Texas; and Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee, Texas (collectively "Callaway-Jones"). The Callaway-Jones acquisition extends Park Lawn's presence in the Texas market through the addition of two (2) stand-alone funeral homes, (1) planning center as well as one (1) stand-alone cemetery.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with a highly respected family that is deeply rooted in the Bryan-College Station community," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Mr. Green continued, "This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in Texas but also enhances our ability to serve our families with the quality and care they expect from us."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
