MazeBolt Technologies Ltd.: MazeBolt is Proud to Be Recognized as a Leading Startup by Dun's 100

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / MazeBolt, a leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, is proud to be showcased alongside some of the top names in the Israeli high-tech ecosystem by Dun's 100. MazeBolt is ranked #11 as one of Israel's 20 best startup companies to work for. Dun's 100 is the Israeli rating guide provided by Dun & Bradstreet, and it is a badge of honor for the company and its employees.

Team MazeBolt

Team MazeBolt

MazeBolt is a diverse workplace that places a particular focus on encouraging the professional development of each of the company's employees through courses, encouragement of creative thinking, and internal promotions. The company also places a strong emphasis on giving back to the community - initiating a wide range of activities, including contributions of technology and team volunteer work.

"I view our team as MazeBolt's greatest asset. We are heavily invested in ensuring our work environment is the best it can be - providing optimal support for our employees," said Matthew Andriani, MazeBolt CEO and Founder. "We are honored to have been featured by Dun's 100 as one of the best startups to work for in 2024. The success of our mission of enabling companies to mitigate the risk of damaging DDoS attacks depends on the professionals on our team - and on giving each of them the best tools and environment they need to reach their full potential," Andriani continued.

To read the full list from Dun's 100 (in Hebrew), click here.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt RADAR is a patented DDoS Vulnerability Management solution. Using thousands of non-disruptive DDoS attack simulations and without affecting online services, it can identify and enable the remediation of vulnerabilities in deployed DDoS defenses. RADAR enables organizations and governments to maintain the uninterrupted business continuity of online services. Using RADAR's patented vulnerability simulation technology, enterprises have unparalleled visibility into their DDoS protection solutions so they can be confident that damaging DDoS attacks can be prevented - before they happen. Read more at: www.mazebolt.com

Contact Information

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

info@mazebolt.com

SOURCE: MazeBolt

View the original press release on newswire.com.