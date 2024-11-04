Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Establishes the Smile dQM Innovation Program to Support the Digitization of HEDIS Scores

Smile Digital Health is supporting NCQA to expand the digital transformation of HEDIS® through their Smile dQM Innovation Program for NCQA Digital Content Services Early Adopters

Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data platform and exchange solutions provider, is proud to announce the Smile dQM Innovation Partnership Program for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Digital Content Services program participants.

Smile Digital Health Logo

As a health technology company, Smile Digital Health's goal is to reduce barriers between information and care. We harness the power of open standards to build health IT solutions that deliver an interoperable, FHIR®1-first Health Data Fabric.

Smile Digital Health Logo

As a health technology company, Smile Digital Health's goal is to reduce barriers between information and care. We harness the power of open standards to build health IT solutions that deliver an interoperable, FHIR®1-first Health Data Fabric.

The Smile dQM Innovation Partnership is designed to further the mission of the NCQA Digital Content Services program by building partnerships with interested Health Plans to deliver digital HEDIS® in tandem with NCQA to expand program reach.

Smile Clinical Quality Intelligence Suite (CQIS) dQM Solution

The Smile dQM Innovation Partnership program provides participants with access to the Smile Clinical Quality Intelligence (CQI) engine which leverages the power of open-standard CQL capabilities paired with the Smile Health Data Platform to support the complete health data value chain. The Smile CQI engine elevates the quality of clinical data to create actionable insights that can enhance care, drive decisions, and reduce costs. With support for Digital Quality Measure Evaluation (dQM), Prospective Care Gap Management (PCG), and Clinical Decision Support (CDS), the Smile CQI engine provides all the essential components necessary to deliver a comprehensive and continuous Clinical Quality Improvement workflow.

Smile dQM Innovation Partnership Program participants will receive access to the Smile dQM Solution powered by the Smile CQI Engine, providing an all-in-one solution for digital quality measure evaluation that supports HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), Quality Payment Program (QPP), state, regional, and custom measures.

In addition to the all-in-one Smile dQM solution for digital quality measure evaluation, participants will also receive benefits of the NCQA Digital Content Services program, such as support for Parallel Reporting for NCQA HEDIS® submission, a more streamlined, cost-contained process for HEDIS® measure updates and submission, and simpler, lower burden measure certification, as well as access to 14 starter measures, chosen specifically for their relevance in value-based care.

Smile showcased its deep expertise on open-standards in quality reporting, and data integration at the NCQA Health Innovation Summit, that took place October 31 to November 2 in Nashville, Tennessee, with Rob Reynolds, Vice President of Clinical Reasoning at Smile Digital Health, presenting "The Care Gaps Crystal Ball: Leveraging FHIR and CQL for Prospective Care Gaps and the Smoking Gun" on Saturday, November 2 at 11am. To learn more about the session, visit the conference website here.

"Given the integral role that quality initiatives play in modern-day healthcare, we are excited to be at the forefront of the digital transformation for quality measure reporting," said Samantha Huiskamp, Senior Group Product Manager of Clinical Reasoning at Smile Digital Health. "We believe that our approach built on open-standards data frameworks, with standardized content developed by clinically recognized bodies, delivered in standardized applications, provides the essential components necessary to deliver a comprehensive Clinical Quality Improvement workflow."

Smile Digital Health is proud to be an active participant in the NCQA Digital Content Services program and the NCQA's Digital Quality Implementers Community. These collaborative initiatives aim to develop, advance, and standardize tools and platforms that enhance healthcare quality standards. By engaging in these programs, Smile demonstrates its commitment to improving the healthcare quality improvement lifecycle and advancing healthcare quality measurement. Through its contributions to the digitization of HEDIS®, Smile is positioning itself as a pivotal player in the movement toward more precise, interoperable, and impactful healthcare data solutions.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a people-first healthcare solutions company dedicated to unlocking data throughout the health journey, enabling healthcare organizations to focus on delivering enhanced services instead of managing healthcare data. Our enterprise-grade, open framework health data platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository, our platform makes unifying, enriching and elevating data, while also complying with mandates, a reality. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. Follow Smile Digital on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Contact Information

Jenifer Baird

Vice President of Sales Enablement and Marketing, Smile Digital Health

pr@smiledigitalhealth.com

312-810-8129

SOURCE: Smile Digital Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.