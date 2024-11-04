GAINSystems: GAINS Customer Success Drives Record Platform Adoption

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / GAINSystems, a leader in supply chain performance optimization software, today announced its most successful third quarter in company history with 37% year-over-year platform growth contributing with a 115 percent net customer retention rate. "Our customer's rapid and measurable results are the key drivers for our success. GAINS customers are effectively navigating supply risk chain and market uncertainty with a new standard of higher fidelity solutions," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINSystems.

Customer-Driven Success

In 2024, GAINS' success has been driven by rapid results as its customers are achieving enhanced service levels, reduced inventory costs, and increased profitability. GAINS is strategically positioned to serve businesses operating at the intersection of cost, complexity, and service, where bad decisions breed inventory. With its proven P3 methodology aimed at achieving incremental and rapid results, the company's record-breaking performance is largely attributed to the successful outcomes of its customers.

Notable go-lives include:

A $40B manufacturer and distributor of health and beauty products optimizing highly seasonal inventory within a multi-echelon network across more than 50,000 SKULs

A $7B automotive parts client expanding their relationship from Europe and the U.S. into Canada and ANZ

A $6.5B tool and equipment retailer with more than 1,500 stores nationwide focused on optimizing network design and product flow decisions supporting strategic growth

A $800M Industrial Coating & Paint Supplies Wholesale Distributor focused on the right quantities of the right products in the right places, at the right time to meet customer demand

A $500M global manufacturer of injection molded plastics supplied through multiple channels focused on tackling demand, inventory, and replenishment opportunities

A $330M wholesaler of construction and hardware materials focused on improving inventory turns and reducing working capital requirement

A $54M rapidly growing distributor of decking products seeking to drive procurement efficiencies as they expand via organic growth and acquisition

GAINS recognizes that inventory-intensive industries have unique problems that require unique approaches for companies of all sizes, both large and small. With the help of a rapidly expanding partner network, including newly announced partner enVista, our focus on inventory-intensive industries and their unique challenges is the driving force in our momentum.

A new approach to supply chain planning, a composable Decision Engineering TM and Orchestration Platform - Halo 360

The problems of today require a new approach to supply chain management: one that embraces variability and uncertainty and drives incremental improvements; one that does not require that companies rip and replace existing systems but augments and improves the decisions that are made. The GAINS Halo 360 platform combines data science and decision science into a unified platform, allowing for tailored decision-making with proper risk assessment. Solutions can be delivered in composed or preconfigured Results Now solution sets, ranging from bite-size apps embedded in existing systems, to larger compositions for integrated processes and automated decisioning solving a class of problems, or as broader end-to-end business transformation set. The Halo 360 composable platform can rapidly augment existing tactical APS and IBP investments or be combined as part of a broader end-to-end offering. The Halo 360 composable product platform enables rapid integration with existing systems, allowing companies to leverage their current tactical SCP and APS investments while enhancing their supply chain management capabilities.

Recent new product deployments include:

GAINS AI/ML for lead time prediction: Inventory-intensive corporations struggle with lead time variability. Significant improvements in lead time variability can be achieved in six months or less resulting in dramatic improvements in working capital requiring very little change to business processes and systems. For a $4B distributor in a matter of months, GAINS AI/ML Lead Time Prediction was able to identify the features in their data that were most predictive to determine true supplier lead time at the SKU location level resulting in a $21M inventory reduction and 18% lost sales reduction.

GAINS new MEIO (Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization) for SAP: A large CPG client successfully deployed GAINS' MEIO for SAP to calculate optimal safety stock for finished goods and inventory levels across their network. Ingesting transactions, stocking strategy, and business roles from SAP, GAINS MEIO automatically cleanses data and creates an inventory optimization plan at the SKU level. Results are fed back into their SAP APO environment where the execution of stock parameter changes occurs. Rolled out to hundreds of planners across numerous business units in less than one year the client is now able to optimize service levels given inventory targets. The MEIO deployment has led to $30M+ annualized savings and revenue contributions by dramatically improving in-stock vs. out-of-stock performance.

GAINS Halo 360 Decision Engineering & Orchestration Platform: For a multi-billion-dollar manufacturer and distributor aggressively growing via acquisition, GAINS successfully deployed a fully integrated solution set enabling continuous supply chain performance optimization. By fully integrating supply chain network design and optimization with scenario planning, simulation, and inventory optimization, GAINS Halo 360 enables continuous planning and playbook development for time-to-plan horizons spanning from multiple years to weeks on a by-location SKU basis.This platform combines new math, processes, and methods to create higher fidelity risk-adjusted models and operating scenarios that can be tested, simulated, and executed upon to provide accurate financial and service impact assessments with the lens of operational feasibility. The Halo 360 platform enables a whole new methodology to how companies approach and execute strategic design and policy decisions in rapidly changing environments. This client is now able to successfully grow by acquisition while continuously optimizing its supply chain performance integrating multiple disparate operating companies into a single enterprise system for supply chain strategy and network design, service policy optimization, inventory, demand, and replenishment planning.

The company's recent successes highlight the growing recognition of the value provided by GAINS' higher fidelity composable framework. As GAINS continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the company remains committed to helping its clients navigate the complexities of modern supply chain management, driving efficiency and growth across industries.

Industry Leaders Continue to Converge to Create New First-In-Class Decision Engineering Platform - Halo360

GAINS continues to seek and attract highly successful veterans who share a common vision to re-invent supply chain planning, creating a new standard around composable decision engineering and orchestration. Recent Industry veterans joining GAINS include:

Scott Fenwick joins GAINS as Vice President of Product Management after 25 years in key product roles at Evant and Manhattan Associates. Scott is an expert in supply chain composability bringing extensive knowledge of how customers apply technology to attack supply chain challenges

Sarah Leitz, Vice President of Marketing, brings 17 years of marketing expertise and network design experience from her time at LLamasoft. Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge towards leveraging digital technologies to improve company branding and customer acquisition efforts.

John Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer, brings go-to-market and product advisory leadership taking on the role of driving strategic relationships with customers and partners to promote GAINS' offerings. With extensive supply chain experience at companies including AT Kearney, i2 Technologies, Aera, and o9 Solutions, John is exceptionally well suited towards helping customers drive value-based transformation.

GAINS is actively expanding its team, adding top talent in key areas such as sales, product marketing, data science, network design, operations research, data engineering, and data architecture. This growth reflects the company's ongoing momentum and commitment to delivering exceptional results for its customers. Join us and be a part of this exciting journey-APPLY NOW.

About GAINS

Engineered to handle volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), GAINS' first-in-category Halo360° Decision EngineeringTM and Orchestration Platform transcends traditional ERP and supply chain planning systems, enabling integrated, smarter, faster, and adaptive decisions across time to plan horizons-from strategic design to order execution-enhancing supply chain performance, boosting profitability, and customer confidence.

GAINS serves inventory-and asset-intensive businesses large and small navigating the intersection of cost complexity and customer service. Optimized decisions lead to increased financial performance, decreases excess inventory, and improved customer confidence. The GAINS Proven- Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology, industry experts, and technology empower these businesses to achieve rapid results and unparalleled customer success by focusing on making the right decisions at the right time with optimal speed and scalability. GAINS Results NowTM Program delivers pre-composed solution sets engineered to address high-impact decisions. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Results NowSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Contact Information

Sarah Leitz

Vice President of Marketing

sleitz@gainsystems.com

SOURCE: GAINSystems

View the original press release on newswire.com.