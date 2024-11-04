BASTIDE: 2024-2025 financial calendar

Caissargues, November 4, 2024

Events Dates* 2024-2025 Q1 Revenue Thursday November 14, 2024 2024-2025 H1 Revenue Thursday February 13, 2025 2024-2025 H1 Results Wednesday March 19, 2025 2024-2025 Q3 Revenue Thursday May 15, 2025 2024-2025 Full-Year Revenue Thursday September 4, 2025 2024-2025 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 22, 2025

* Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.



NEXT PUBLICATION:

First-quarter 2024-2025 revenue on Thursday, November 14, 2024 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

