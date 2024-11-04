Press Release: WISeKey Subsidiary WISeSat.Space Prepares for a January 2025 Launch of Next-Generation Satellite, Supporting European Satellite Independence and IoT Connectivity

Launch Timed with WISeKey's Davos Roundtable on Space Technology

Geneva, Switzerland -- November 4, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announces that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space, is preparing for the mid-January 2025 launch of its next-generation satellite. This satellite, initially planned for Q4 2024, will now launch just days ahead of WISeKey's January 22, 2025 event in Davos, which includes a roundtable focused on advancements in space technology.

This launch represents a significant development in WISeSat.Space's mission to provide secure IoT connectivity, advance climate change monitoring capabilities, and support European satellite independence with cutting-edge technology.

WISeSat.Space's new generation of low-orbit satellites leverages compact picosatellites equipped with SEALSQ Corp. ("SEALSQ") (NASDAQ: LAES) semiconductor technology and WISeKey's renowned cryptographic keys. These integrated solutions enhance the security, performance, and resilience of satellite-based IoT systems, and support a diverse range of applications including environmental monitoring, disaster management, smart agriculture, and industrial IoT solutions. The satellites are specifically designed to support low-power sensors, enabling data collection in remote and off-grid areas. WISeSat.Space's picosatellites, which are smaller and more cost-effective than traditional satellites, make global IoT connectivity feasible by reducing launch costs and optimizing data transmission. The satellite technology incorporates Quantum-Resistant cryptographic keys, and offers future-proof security against potential quantum computing threats, a step critical to the long-term security of global IoT ecosystems.

An essential component of WISeSat.Space's strategy is the creation of a European-based, neutral satellite constellation. By anchoring operations in Europe, WISeSat.Space is able to ensure data sovereignty and reduce reliance on non-European providers for critical IoT and environmental data. This independence not only strengthens data security but also allows for robust, unencumbered international cooperation. A neutral European constellation addresses global trust concerns, positioning Europe as a leader in secure and autonomous satellite technology. This approach further aligns with EU objectives for strategic autonomy and technological resilience, fostering economic growth and high-tech job creation within the region.

The advanced satellite set for January 2025 launch includes key enhancements to bolster connectivity for diverse IoT applications. The satellites' upgraded semiconductor technology, developed by SEALSQ, optimizes both processing and communication capabilities. This facilitates faster data relay and enhanced responsiveness, crucial for applications in real-time environmental monitoring, industrial automation, and smart agriculture. For climate change monitoring, the WISeSat constellation allows for the real-time tracking of environmental variables, enabling early detection and response to extreme weather events. The satellites contribute to disaster management through early warning systems, aiding vulnerable communities and ecosystems by providing timely, high-quality data. These capabilities not only support critical disaster preparedness but also allow policymakers to make informed decisions about climate resilience and adaptation.

WISeSat.Space's picosatellites employ a unique design focused on compactness and cost-effectiveness. Through the combination of low-orbit satellite networks and low-power, long-range sensors, WISeSat.Space provides a reliable network with low latency and high data accuracy--ideal for continuous tracking and monitoring across large, remote areas. These picosatellites are designed to operate with minimal power consumption, which is crucial for sustainable, long-term deployment in remote locations. Each satellite is embedded with WISeKey's advanced cybersecurity protocols, ensuring that data is encrypted and secure from unauthorized access throughout its journey from sensor to end-user.

The launch's timing aligns with WISeKey's annual event in Davos, where industry leaders, policymakers, and technologists will convene for a roundtable on space technology and its applications in IoT and climate monitoring. This roundtable will provide a platform to discuss how space-based systems can address global challenges and explore the role of satellite technology in building a sustainable and secure digital future. With the upcoming launch of this next-generation satellite, WISeSat.Space reaffirms its commitment to pioneering secure, scalable IoT solutions and advancing European autonomy in space technology. WISeKey looks forward to this critical addition to its constellation as it leverages space to enhance secure connectivity, climate resilience, and technological independence for the global community.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

