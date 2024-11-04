Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Lobby4, an AI-powered SaaS platform, has announced its new approach to professional networking, incorporating game-theory principles to improve the effectiveness of networking. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Lobby4 addresses common challenges professionals face when seeking reliable, verified contacts, offering a streamlined process for more meaningful business connections.





In today's digital age, networking can often feel superficial and overwhelming. Lobby4 changes the game by creating a secure, AI-powered environment where professionals can engage in genuine, one-on-one interactions. The platform leverages advanced algorithms to filter and match users with the most relevant contacts based on their specific needs, ensuring every connection counts.

"We identified that professionals need a more authentic and meaningful way to network," says Tomasz Boinski, CEO and Founder of Lobby4. "Lobby4 aims to provide a secure, AI-powered environment for valuable one-on-one interactions for various levels of intro and extroversion. By using AI Assistants and advanced matching technology, we've created a platform that focuses on trust, safety, and connection."





What sets Lobby4 apart is its unique blend of game-theory mechanics and interactive features. Personalized meeting lobbies, face-to-face video calls, ranking systems, and engaging tools make networking not only efficient but also enjoyable. Whether you're looking to expand your global network or seeking specific expertise, Lobby4 offers a structured and intuitive way to build authentic relationships. Snehal Talati, advisor and ambassador: "As we look to the future, we're excited about leveraging AI agents to scale the platform, making networking even easier for everybody."

John Kraski, author of The Future of Community and advisor to Lobby4, calls the platform "the future of community," highlighting its potential to reshape how professionals connect in the digital age. Lobby4 isn't just another networking tool-it's a paradigm shift, merging trust with innovation.

Rebecca Medina, advisor and ambassador from TalentCheetah Inc., highlights the practical advantages of Lobby4: "Partnering with Lobby4 aligns with TalentCheetah's mission to quickly connect businesses with top-tier project management talent. Lobby4's innovative networking platform optimizes our talent-matching process, making it easier for clients and project managers to build strong, trusted relationships."

Lobby4 is an amazing tool for introverts and the neurodivergent, offering a solution to the often daunting experience of networking. By automating the process of finding and pre-selecting relevant profiles, it helps users overcome the psychological barriers associated with starting a conversation with a stranger. With its AI-driven system, introverts can engage in professional networking at their own pace, boosting their confidence and giving them more control.

For more information, visit www.lobby4.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About:

Lobby4 is an AI-powered SaaS platform designed to transform professional networking through the application of game theory principles and machine learning. The platform creates a secure environment that facilitates verified, one-on-one interactions, enabling professionals to establish authentic and meaningful connections. Through features such as personalized lobbies, ranking systems, and AI-driven oversight, Lobby4 enhances both the efficiency and effectiveness of networking.

