Arctic IT Government Solutions Selected as an Information Technology Support Services Contractor for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Arctic IT Government Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions for federal agencies, is proud to announce its selection as one of the awardees of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (DOI BIA) $500M Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This award places Arctic IT Government Solutions among ten companies chosen to support the DOI BIA with various non-personal IT support services over the next 10 years.

In alignment with the department-wide initiative to increase the use of the Buy Indian Act set-aside authority, the ITSS IDIQs will be available for use by all DOI and IHS offices. The ITSS IDIQs will provide information technology (IT) support services to Agencies throughout the DOI including program and project management, customer engagement, data and analytics, and information management program support, to name a few. The multiple-award IT contract is expected to conclude by the end of August 2034.

"We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious contract and to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs," said Steve Schmitz, President of Arctic IT Government Solutions. "Our team is committed to delivering cutting-edge IT support services that align with the DOI's goals of modernization and efficiency, and we look forward to contributing to their mission over the next decade."

About Arctic IT Government Solutions

Arctic IT Government Solutions, a subsidiary of Doyon, Limited, is a minority-owned, 8(a) certified Indian Small Business Economic Enterprise (ISBEE) transforming the federal government through IT modernization. With a deep commitment to enhancing transparency and accessibility, the company delivers technology solutions that empower agencies to meet their mission-critical objectives. As a Doyon Technology Group company, Arctic IT Government Solutions serves the needs of Doyon, Limited shareholders throughout Alaska and beyond. For more information, visit https://arcticitgov.com.

