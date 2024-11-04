Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctic IT Government Solutions Selected as an Information Technology Support Services Contractor for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Arctic IT Government Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions for federal agencies, is proud to announce its selection as one of the awardees of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (DOI BIA) $500M Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This award places Arctic IT Government Solutions among ten companies chosen to support the DOI BIA with various non-personal IT support services over the next 10 years.

In alignment with the department-wide initiative to increase the use of the Buy Indian Act set-aside authority, the ITSS IDIQs will be available for use by all DOI and IHS offices. The ITSS IDIQs will provide information technology (IT) support services to Agencies throughout the DOI including program and project management, customer engagement, data and analytics, and information management program support, to name a few. The multiple-award IT contract is expected to conclude by the end of August 2034.

"We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious contract and to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs," said Steve Schmitz, President of Arctic IT Government Solutions. "Our team is committed to delivering cutting-edge IT support services that align with the DOI's goals of modernization and efficiency, and we look forward to contributing to their mission over the next decade."

About Arctic IT Government Solutions

Arctic IT Government Solutions, a subsidiary of Doyon, Limited, is a minority-owned, 8(a) certified Indian Small Business Economic Enterprise (ISBEE) transforming the federal government through IT modernization. With a deep commitment to enhancing transparency and accessibility, the company delivers technology solutions that empower agencies to meet their mission-critical objectives. As a Doyon Technology Group company, Arctic IT Government Solutions serves the needs of Doyon, Limited shareholders throughout Alaska and beyond. For more information, visit https://arcticitgov.com.

Contact Information:

Mary Gasperlin
Director of Marketing and Communications
mgasperlin@arcticit.com
9076021003

SOURCE: Arctic IT Government Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.