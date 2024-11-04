Entergy Corporation: Entergy Supports Environmental Stewardship Program Serving West Jackson

By: Candace Coleman | Senior Communications Specialist, Entergy Mississippi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Entergy's Environmental Initiative Fund is supporting the launch of a Jackson, Mississippi program that addresses two issues at the core of our business - environmental stewardship and workforce development.

The company has awarded $150,000 to Refill Jackson Initiative for their Refill Jackson Green Corps program, a new workforce training AmeriCorps program for young adults.

Over 5 months, participants will complete various projects to improve water quality and environmental conditions along the Pearl River's watershed; remove debris and mitigate flood-prone areas in public parks and vacant properties; and clean up neighborhoods in West Jackson.

"We invest in the critical foundations of our communities like Refill Jackson Green Corps, to create thriving places to call home, now and for future generations," Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

The Refill Jackson Green Corps also gives young adults the opportunity to earn construction credentials, a stipend, and water quality testing certification from Mississippi State University's Extension Services.

"Refill Jackson Initiative seeks to be a good neighbor to our West Jackson community by pursuing projects that directly address the environmental concerns of West Jacksonians. Refill Jackson Green Corps will impart skills sought by employers while getting things done for and with Jacksonians," said Caitlin Brooking, executive director of Refill Jackson Initiative.

Since 2001, the Environmental Initiatives Fund has supported projects and programs that reduce emissions, protect natural resources, and restore wetlands and forests across Entergy's four-state service area.

The fund educates our customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

