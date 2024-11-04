Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Centurion One Capital proudly announces the resounding success of its 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, held at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 21st to Friday, October 25th, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas. This year's event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and investors in a vibrant and familiar environment that fostered collaboration, growth, and unforgettable experiences. The summit broke all previous attendance records and over $500 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) were in attendance throughout the week.

The summit featured a remarkable lineup of speakers and panel discussions, focusing on the latest trends ranging from real estate, economics, politics, investments, technology, and more.

Attendees enjoyed exclusive VIP experiences, including:

Golf at Albany: Hosted by Jason Callender, Partner in Albany, guests enjoyed a championship golf experience at the Ernie Els-designed Albany golf course, followed by a light lunch.

Welcome Lunch : A delightful lunch at Costa restaurant, hosted by Centurion One Capital.

Ocean Club Tour : An exclusive tour of the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, hosted by Ryan Knowles, Founder & CEO of MAISON Bahamas.

Signature Truffle Soirée : An exquisite CEO dinner featuring signature truffles with renowned chef Daniel Boulud, hosted by Lucosky Brookman.

Closing Dinner : A closing party dinner at the legendary Graycliff Restaurant, located in a historic 18th-century mansion and the Caribbean's first 5-star restaurant.

Ultimate Yachting Experience : A luxurious yacht outing hosted by Bobby Genovese of BG Capital aboard the stunning 154-foot BG Charade, formerly owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen located in the exquisite Albany gated community marina, complete with light refreshments.

: A luxurious yacht outing hosted by Bobby Genovese of BG Capital aboard the stunning 154-foot BG Charade, formerly owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen located in the exquisite Albany gated community marina, complete with light refreshments. Beach Party: A vibrant beach party featuring live chef stations prepared by culinary stars Dario Cecchini and Chef Katsuya Uechi, with an unforgettable headline performance by Grammy award-winning legend Sir Rod Stewart.

Special acknowledgments go to the Rosewood Hotel and The Baha Mar Resort for their world-class accommodations, dining, and nightlife. Graycliff Restaurant, Costa Restaurant, and Café Boulud all played a significant role in our culinary offerings. Our team dedicates substantial effort, passion, time, and resources to maintain a highly curated, intimate atmosphere, conducive to striking not only strong business relationships, but personal friendships as well amongst a truly humbling group of participants. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all clients and partners for attending and participating.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Bahamas Summit," said Kia Besharat, Executive Chairman of Centurion One Capital. "Our goal was to create an environment where innovation meets investment, and we are proud to have facilitated such impactful connections and discussions."

As we reflect on this year's achievements, Centurion One Capital is committed to continuing to build and strengthen our community, offering ongoing support to our network of companies and investors as well as giving back and making a difference to local charities. That's why we're proud to support these incredible charities in the Bahamas:

Bahamas Red Cross - Providing crucial disaster relief and community support when it's needed most.

- Providing crucial disaster relief and community support when it's needed most. Cancer Society of The Bahamas - Helping those affected by cancer through education, support, and advocacy.

- Helping those affected by cancer through education, support, and advocacy. The Bahamas Children's Emergency Hostel - Offering a safe haven for children in need, ensuring they receive care and protection.

- Offering a safe haven for children in need, ensuring they receive care and protection. Bahamas Humane Society - Advocating for the welfare of animals and providing them with love and care.

Join us in making a positive impact! Together, we can uplift our community and support those who are making a difference every day.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

