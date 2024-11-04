Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 20:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avenues Recovery Center: Avenues Recovery Announces Opening of New Facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Avenues Recovery Center is proud to announce the anticipated grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art residential addiction treatment facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This 146-bed rehab center is designed to provide comprehensive and individualized care for those struggling with substance use disorders, offering a supportive and structured environment that fosters lasting recovery.

Avenues Recovery Center at Baton Rouge

Avenues Recovery Center at Baton Rouge

The open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Avenues Recovery Center at Baton Rouge will be held on November 7, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., on-site at 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Community members, healthcare professionals, local politicians, and recovery activists are all invited to join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided facility tours, light refreshments, and a meet-and-greet. Remarks will be given by Shayla Polk, Executive Director of the Office of Drug Policy, as well as Diane Hollis, Regional Representative of the Lieutenant Governor.

You can RSVP here.

Avenues' newest facility in Baton Rouge will offer medical detoxification, residential rehabilitation, dual diagnoses programs, and comprehensive aftercare services, ensuring that each client receives customized care tailored to their unique needs. Its premier, evidence-based clinical curriculum will include individual counseling, group therapy, holistic modalities, family involvement, and life skills development - empowering clients to heal from addiction and build healthy habits that support long-term recovery.

With a dedicated team of seasoned and passionate medical professionals, therapists, and addiction specialists, Avenues Baton Rouge will create a safe and welcoming space where individuals can begin their journey to recovery and rebuild their lives.

"Our mission at Avenues Recovery is to provide accessible, high-quality addiction treatment to everyone in need," said Matthew Engler, Regional Executive Director of Avenues Recovery Center, Louisiana Region. "We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and this new facility in Baton Rouge will allow us to extend our compassionate care to even more individuals and families in need of support."

The new Baton Rouge facility is freshly renovated and features many modern amenities, offering a serene and safe haven where clients can discover themselves and embark upon the journey of recovery. This new expansion is particularly meaningful, since it signals increased access to quality care for all those battling addiction in the capital of Louisiana and its environs.

Contact Information

Rachel Alter
Marketing Director
rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com
773-562-1457

SOURCE: Avenues Recovery Center

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.