Blockchain Loyalty Corp.: Koilink Technologies Inc. Appoints Transfer Online Inc. as New Transfer Agent, Enhancing Shareholder Services Amid Progress Toward Public Listing

Koilink Technologies Inc., a Wyoming-based fintech platform and subsidiary of Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC Pink:BBLC), is excited to announce the appointment of Transfer Online Inc. as its official transfer agent. This enhancement follows the recent distribution of Koilink shares (November 1st, 2024) as a dividend to BBLC shareholders, marking a pivotal step in Koilink's growth and its journey toward a public listing. BBLC shareholders now directly hold shares in Koilink, participating in the company's progress as it advances toward its planned listing on a major exchange.

With Transfer Online as Koilink's transfer agent, shareholders now have access to a streamlined and user-friendly suite of services designed to make equity management straightforward and accessible. Shareholders can register with Transfer Online to access these resources at https://transferonline.com/Authentication/Register.

Shareholder Services Provided by Transfer Online Inc.

Koilink shareholders now benefit from the following services provided by Transfer Online, ensuring efficient and secure account management:

Online Account Management - Convenient 24/7 access to view and manage shareholder accounts.

Contact Information Management - Easy updates to personal information to keep shareholders connected and informed.

Detailed Reports on Stock Holdings - Downloadable reports with in-depth insights into equity holdings.

Direct Communication with Koilink - A direct communication channel for shareholder inquiries and updates.

Free Resources - Access to documents, FAQs, and other resources to support informed shareholder engagement.

As Koilink continues its progress toward listing, it remains focused on its core mission: creating a unique, real-time platform that bridges investment brokers and public and private companies seeking funding. Koilink enables brokers to connect directly with institutional and high-net-worth investors for equity offerings, offering innovative tools that streamline capital-raising processes and enhance engagement in equity opportunities. With 75,534,050 outstanding shares, Koilink is poised to elevate its reach, strengthening market access for both investors and companies through transparent, efficient, and accessible solutions.

About Koilink Technologies Inc.

Koilink Technologies Inc. is addressing a critical need in the financial services industry by leveraging technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of capital raising and investment matchmaking. Our technology has the innovation and the potential to reshape how issuers and brokers interact in the market, fostering more transparent, accessible, and dynamic investment ecosystems. Koilink is a geosocial industry-targeted mobile app/web-application that links investment brokers and public or private companies to equity offerings in real-time. Koilink is a FinTech application that seeks to solve the challenges faced by issuers in discovering potential sources of capital, efficiently and quickly. The platform is designed to streamline the process of accessing financing opportunities for issuers, while also providing brokers with a continuous source of potential deals.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (BBLC)

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. OTC: (BBLC) is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition and development of creative & innovative brands catering to luxury markets that are aimed at improving your way of life, while seeking long-term shareholder value. BBLC's promise is to commit to optimizing shareholder value by continuously sourcing un-paralleled revenue generating brands that match the group's 5 pillars of: "no limits. passionate. creative. innovative. fun"

For more information on Koilink Technologies Inc. visit: www.koilinkinc.com or www.koilink.io

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 1.800.868.6118

To learn more about Joel, visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

Forward looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934 as well as relevant Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding future business prospects and opportunities. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

The Company does not assume any responsibility to update or revise any past statements regarding plans or projections related to any expected future events in cases where such plans or projections have not materialized or developed as previously stated or expected.

