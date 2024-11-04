SYNLawn Honored for Industry Achievements at the Annual Synthetic Turf Council Awards

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / SYNLawn, a leading global manufacturer and innovator of sustainable synthetic turf, is proud to announce its company and two regional distributors were selected as winners of the following 2024 Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Awards:

Innovation - SYNLawn's Multidirectional Turf Technology. This groundbreaking innovation addresses a critical need within the synthetic turf industry. Its patented multidirectional technology, combined with a unique blend of yarns and colors, offers a more realistic alternative to traditional synthetic turf. SYNLawn's innovative approach uses a special manufacturing process that introduces irregularities in all directions and mimics the random growth patterns of natural turf. The crimped and straight yarns mixed with varying shades of green and brown add depth and realism to set a new standard for synthetic turf aesthetics. As a result, the turf looks consistent and natural from any angle and eliminates the "striped" effect associated with directional turf. With its proven impact on high-profile projects and recognition through patents and media coverage, this technology is poised to advance the industry and set new standards for the future. One notable installation featuring this innovation was the Euro 2024 Fan Mile installation in Berlin. Over 2 million people visited this largest soccer fan zone between June through July 14. After the tournament, the 24,000 square meters of artificial turf used in the installation was given a second life through donations to seven organizations and facilities in Berlin.

Philanthropy - Have Faith Haiti. SYNLawn Michigan collaborated with Mitch Albom, the acclaimed author and founder of the Have Faith Haiti school and orphanage in Port-au-Prince to build safe and vibrant outdoor spaces for the children. To enhance the social and recreational environment for the kids, SYNLawn Michigan installed artificial grass across 11,000 square feet to build a courtyard area and 8,600 square feet to create a soccer field. This philanthropic project promotes physical activity and social interaction and contributes to the holistic development of the orphanage's residents.

Commercial Landscape Project of the Year - Factory 52. SYNLawnCincinnati was chosen to reinvent the outdoor spaces at Factory 52, a 20-acre mixed-use development built on the former site of the United States Playing Card Company. The SYNLawnCincinnati team created imaginative green spaces for the community, including a state-of-the-art dog park, a pickleball complex, Central Green Park, and Card Park. They installed 12,700 square feet of SYNTipede X43, made with SYNLawn's Super Yarn technology to build the Bark Park, and 17,421 square feet of SYNAugustine 347 to create the other outdoor living spaces. Both products are sustainable due to SYNLawn's exclusive plant-based EnviroLoc+ Backing System created from renewable resources like soybean oil. Learn more about the award-winning project here.

"We're honored to receive three prestigious awards from STC for our notable achievements," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Our company is proud to be honored for our latest innovation in the synthetic turf industry, as well as the impressive design and installation projects completed by our creative and highly skilled distributor teams."

The winners were announced during an awards ceremony in Phoenix during the STC's annual conference. The STC Awards is a program designed to recognize members who help to promote the association's values and advance the synthetic turf industry. AstroTurf®, SYNLawn's sister brand, was also a winner this year. They received a Sports Field Project Award - under the "Single Field under 75k square feet" category - in recognition of their work on the sports field installed at UNC Charlotte for the women's field hockey team.

Photos of the award-winning projects are available upon request. Visit www.synlawn.com to learn more about SYNLawn's innovative technology and premium products. For more information about the STC awards program, visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards.

About SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the U.S. and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

