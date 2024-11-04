Verdani Partners: Verdani Clients Excel in 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment Results

Verdani's clients received impressive GRESB scores, with an average year-over-year increase exceeding 5%

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Verdani Partners, a leading ESG consultant for commercial real estate, helped its clients achieve strong results on the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments globally, which received over 200,000 asset submissions in 2024.

Verdani submitted 73 assessments for 14 of its clients for the 2024 GRESB year, receiving 10 5-Star ratings and 14 4-Star ratings. Thirty-one of the Verdani-submitted assessments ranked 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in their respective Peer Groups, including 12 1st in Peer Group ranked assets. Verdani guided its clients to strong results for the roughly 930.5 million total square feet it had assessed in 2024, underscoring its capabilities and framework expertise. Year over year, Verdani's clients have achieved an average increase exceeding 5% since working with Verdani on GRESB Assessments. Additionally, over 20 entities submitted by Verdani increased their Star rating by at least one star from 2023. Overall, Verdani's clients received 10 Regional Sector Leader designations and one Global Sector Leader designation.

"Verdani is pleased to share the results from another successful year of GRESB Assessments, on behalf of our clients. Our partnerships with our esteemed clients continue to produce impressive results, indicating our collective dedication towards more efficient, high-performing, and resilient portfolios. Verdani actively pursues ESG solutions that put our clients on a solid pathway towards a more sustainable future. As we celebrate the results from 2024, we look forward to improving them even more in 2025," said Daniele Horton, Founder and CEO of Verdani Partners.

The results of the 2024 GRESB Assessment validate the excellence, sagacity, and quality of Verdani's ESG programs and strategies, and its ability to drive performance within the complex and evolving ESG landscape.

About Verdani Partners

Verdani, a GRESB Global Partner, currently managing ESG programs for 19 real estate firms with 10,000 properties managed across 1.7 billion square feet of diversified portfolios, representing over $690 billion AUM. verdani.com

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-led, leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. GRESB.com

