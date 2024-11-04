Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Thursday November 14th, 2024. Participants can access the live webcast via https://www.gowebcasting.com/13841 or through the links provided on the Company's website. A recorded archive will be available on the Company's website following the live webcast.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

