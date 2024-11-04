Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 23:02 Uhr
Bahrain Economic Development Board: Batelco and Qareeb Data Centers Sign MoU at Gateway Gulf Forum

MANAMA, BAHRAIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed a memorandum of understanding with Qareeb Data Centers W.L.L., at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2024. The MoU was signed by Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and Qareeb Data Centers Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff in the presence of officials from both companies.

The collaboration aims to create the first White Space Data Centre in Bahrain, as part of Beyon's Data Oasis, currently being developed following Beyon's major investment in global connectivity and digital infrastructure announced last year, and which will be the biggest technology hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of the agreement, Batelco and Qareeb Data Centers will explore the development of a number of activities, including setting up and delivering colocation services in the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as implementing Data Centre initiatives in the region. The partnership will also explore the feasibility of offering managed digital services to identified customers, alongside both parties' existing services portfolios.

Commenting on the signing, Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla, said: "In line with the strategy of growing our presence in the digital infrastructure space, and more specifically in the data center market, we continue to explore potential partnerships that can positively impact these initiatives."

"The collaboration with Qareeb is an ideal fit for Batelco's strategic needs as we continue to develop an agile and flexible business model to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region," he added.

Qareeb Data Centre Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff said, "The data center market is experiencing significant growth regionally with an undeniable increase in customer demands, particularly for local edge colocation facilities. We are excited to work with Batelco to provide us with an excellent starting point for our regional expansion plans."

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

SOURCE: Bahrain Economic Development Board



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
