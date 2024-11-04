Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
04.11.2024 23:06 Uhr
Compugen Inc.: Compugen Strengthens Defence + Security Industry with Strategic Acquisition of SynerSolutions

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Inc., the nation's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, is proud to announce the acquisition of SynerSolutions Technologies Inc., a leader in cybersecurity services for defence.

Compugen Inc. logo

Compugen's acquisition of SynerSolutions underscores the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading, human-centric solutions. SynerSolutions has established a strong reputation for its personalized, cybersecurity service through its ability to meet specific Federal Government clearance needs. This acquisition will provide enhanced security capabilities, leveraging Compugen's national scale and portfolio leadership to become the ally in the defence and security sectors.

Harry Zarek, President and CEO of Compugen, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating: "We are thrilled to welcome SynerSolutions to the Compugen Group of Companies. Their deep understanding of the Defence and Security Industry coupled with helping customers solve complex technical requirements aligns perfectly with our mission to be a Technology Ally."

SynerSolutions' commitment to sharing passions and knowledge with their clients has been a driving force behind their success. The company's focus on delivering the highest levels of service and ensuring that clients' needs are met with precision and care will be amplified by Compugen's extensive resources and national reach.

Pascal Bourgeois, Founder and CEO of SynerSolutions shares, "We are excited to join Compugen and take our service to the next level. Joining Compugen will allow us to scale our offerings and provide even greater value to our clients in the defence and security sectors. We believe that together, we can achieve extraordinary results, helping organizations realize new possibilities."

With this acquisition, Compugen reinforces its position as a leader in cyber security and technology essential to the defence and sectors. The combined strengths of Compugen and SynerSolutions will ensure that clients receive specialized support across specialized platforms and networks, furthering their mission-critical objectives.

About SynerSolutions Technologies Inc. SynerSolutions is an agile, focused and resourceful cyber security firm. We focus on the intelligence and defence industries in support of the Government of Canada. Our ability to deliver critical, complex and sensitive projects make us a unique firm in the National Capital Region.

About Compugen, Inc. As Canada's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, Compugen helps organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen delivers experiences by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Visit www.compugen.com to start your technology journey with us.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322515/Compugen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compugen-strengthens-defence--security-industry-with-strategic-acquisition-of-synersolutions-302295743.html

