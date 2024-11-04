Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
WKN: A2PM64 | ISIN: CA5625684025 | Ticker-Symbol: R7X2
2,1402,24022:00
04.11.2024 23:06 Uhr
Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today that its third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on November 06, 2024, followed by a conference call and webcast with Frazer Bourchier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 07, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Toronto time). You may join by using the following dial-in number:

Mandalay Resources Corporation logo

Participant Number (North America toll free): 1-888-510-2154
Conference ID: 13145

Alternatively, please register for the webcast here.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), November 14, 2024, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore Number (Canada Toll free): 1-888-660-6345
Encore Replay Code: 13145#

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and successful exploration at its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives at Costerfield are to continue mining the high-grade Youle and Shepherd veins, and to extend Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Eastern Extension area and other higher-grade areas in the coming years in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

For Further Information: Frazer Bourchier, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer; Edison Nguyen, Director, Business Valuations and IR, Contact: (647) 258 9722

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548607/Mandalay_Resources_Corporation_Mandalay_Resources_Provides_Targe.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mandalay-resources-provides-target-release-date-for-its-third-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-conference-call-302295834.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
