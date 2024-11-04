SupplySide West Ignites Health and Wellness Industry with 19,000 Registered Participants at Global Showcase

The largest global event driving health and nutrition innovation and sourcing increases attendance by 11%.

SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, presented by Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, the foremost showcase for the health and nutrition industries, convenes 19,000 registered attendees and more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 80 countries from around the world to explore the forefront of innovative ingredients and solutions entering the market.

Connecting buyers and suppliers from throughout the dietary supplement, food, beverage, personal care, pet and sports nutrition sectors, SupplySide West provides the ultimate platform to discover advanced ingredients and technologies, engage with prominent movers and shakers and gain insights into the trends shaping the future of the industry.

"As health and nutrition expands and consumers of all types grow increasingly conscious of their wellbeing, SupplySide West, now reimagined as SupplySide Global, remains the catalyst for the concept and creation of the next best products and trends, brought to life through an immersive experience that brings significant value to attendees from start to finish," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "New show features and curated spaces including education sessions, lunch briefings and special features in a variety of booths engage attendees to leverage opportunities to connect with brands, manufacturers and other industry professionals on and off the expo floor, fostering an impactful environment where connections are made, and innovation is inspired."

Trade experts and thought leaders presented more than 135 hours of education and insights addressing the future of the health and nutrition landscape and reflecting on the rapid changes across the industry. Most notably, education sessions discussed women's health, biotic and microbiome commercial markets and functional ingredients, while executives from Olly, NSF International and Nuherbs Co., Nutrition Business Journal and SupplySide Journals explored supplement development.

"The caliber of education throughout the event continues to be exceptional, with a focus on timely and relevant topics, trends, regulations and solutions that span a multitude of topics," shares Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content at SupplySide. "Sessions highlighting food and beverage science, regulatory compliance, supplement supply chain and formulation provide opportunities to connect and learn from the industry's most established voices who are actively creating, testing and regulating the products that consumers know and trust."

This year's event introduced enhancements, elevating the attendee experience and strengthening industry engagement. The New Product Zone spotlighted the latest product developments, drawing attention to emerging trends and innovative solutions such as plant-based supplements and diverse usage of probiotics, while the Sustainable Packaging Zone highlighted 14 unique solutions in material advancements and eco-friendly package design, underscoring the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility. The event welcomed several companies to the New Exhibitor Zone including ARM & HAMMER, Nexus Laboratori s.r.l. and PREMIUM GOODS.

The SupplySide Networking Hub facilitated connections, providing a dynamic space for professionals to meet and converse. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, the Diwali celebration brought together attendees in observance of the Festival of Lights, alongside other activations including the Expo Hall Putt Putt, Zen Den and Bark Park with adoptable puppies offering mindful moments to engage, connect and recharge.

The newly reimagined event SupplySide Connect New Jersey returns to Meadowlands Exhibition Center April 8-9, 2025, and SupplySide Global will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas October 27-30, 2025.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global (formerly SupplySide West) and SupplySide Connect New Jersey (formerly SupplySide East) and FOLIO's: Eddie winning publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly three decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Engage with supplysideshow.com? and follow the latest updates on X ,? Instagram ,? Facebook and? LinkedIn .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

SupplySidePR@informa.com SOURCE: SupplySide

View the original press release on accesswire.com