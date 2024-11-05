Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NWJ | ISIN: AED001301012 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 03:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAMAC International Expands Presence in APAC with New Office in Hong Kong

Strategic launch to cater to the growing demand for luxury real estate across Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC International, a global leader in luxury real estate, has officially opened its new office in Hong Kong, marking its third office in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion is part of DAMAC's broader vision to strengthen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing regions, renowned for its rapid investment growth. The Hong Kong office is a strategic gateway to the APAC market. It allows DAMAC to better serve its expanding clientele by offering direct access to its prestigious properties in Dubai and other international locations, such as London and Miami.

DAMAC International Expands Presence in APAC with New Office in Hong Kong (PRNewsfoto/DAMAC International)

The Hong Kong office will provide investors across the region access to personalised services, offering exclusive insights into DAMAC's luxury residential towers, branded residences, and lifestyle communities. As demand from the APAC region continues to rise, DAMAC is poised to offer high-end real estate investment opportunities that cater to the needs of discerning clients.

Talking about the opening, Abbas Sajwani, Board Member, DAMAC International, stated: "This is yet another milestone in our expansion into the APAC region. The new office will allow us to be closer to our clientele. It is a testament to our belief in the region's potential and commitment to providing top-tier investment opportunities in luxury development."

By establishing this new office, DAMAC continues positioning itself as a leading player in the global real estate market. It further strengthens its ability to connect with clients to provide unparalleled luxury investment opportunities for long-term value.

About DAMAC International

DAMAC International has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes with over 40,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury.

Visit us at www.damacgroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548365/DAMAC_International_Hong_Kong.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/damac-international-expands-presence-in-apac-with-new-office-in-hong-kong-302295571.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.