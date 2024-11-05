Syensqo SA: Syensqo accelerates efficiency measures to support long-term growth

Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
72,6073,3807:31
Syensqo accelerates efficiency measures to support long-term growth

The company aims to accelerate time to market and adapt to the economic environment

Brussels, November 5, 2024 - 7:05 CET

Syensqo is today announcing plans to adapt its organization to better meet the evolving needs of its customers and focus on projects that will accelerate growth.

Following its split from Solvay at the end of 2023, the company has undertaken a comprehensive review of its structure and projects, to focus on growth opportunities and improve returns profile, consistent with its mid-term financial targets.

As a result, Syensqo is opening consultation processes, which include a proposed reduction of approximately 300 to 350 positions, primarily in France, the United States, Belgium and Italy.

"Since the start of the year, we have operated with more focus and have gained more clarity around our customers' needs. In the context of ongoing macroeconomic and demand uncertainty, we now need to take the necessary actions to adapt and refine our organization to support our long-term growth," said Dr Ilham Kadri, CEO of Syensqo. "Our primary objective is to position Syensqo for success. Any decision that may affect our people is never taken lightly and we intend to act with the utmost respect for the employees who may be impacted by this announcement, guided by the principles of dignity and empathy".

In parallel, Syensqo is advancing other initiatives to support its growth strategy. This includes the development of a world-class digital infrastructure to bring new levels of efficiency and agility across its operations, as Syensqo prepares to fully separate its business support systems from Solvay, as planned, by the end of 2025. These efforts will result in the creation of hundreds of new jobs in information technology, system infrastructure and business intelligence.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations Resources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)
Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

Callie Gauzer
+1 908 642 7363

Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Attachment

  • 20241105_Efficiency measures_PR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88bfc673-ce2e-4018-a5d5-9c690aaf3a9f)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
