Allschwil, Switzerland, 4 November 2024
Spexis expects SIX to delist shares of Spexis on the SIX exchange imminently.
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that it expects the Swiss SIX exchange to delist the shares of Spexis imminently.
Jeff Wager MD, Chair & CEO of Spexis, commented on this development as follows, "While of course delisting from SIX will be a materially negative event, it is not wholly unexpected and does not deter us from continuing to pursue options that will enable the Company to emerge from our moratorium status. The Company has the right to appeal any forthcoming decision by SIX to delist its shares, and while the probability is low that Spexis will pursue such an appeal, we will reserve deciding upon such an option pending evolution of ongoing discussions with prospective investors. However, in any event of permanent delisting, our plan is to nonetheless pursue solutions to its moratorium status as a private company."
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
