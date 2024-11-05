Anzeige
Atos International: Atos signs binding agreement to sell Worldgrid to ALTEN for an enterprise value of €270 million

Press Release

Atos signs binding agreement to sell Worldgrid to ALTEN for an enterprise value of €270 million

Paris, France - November 5, 2024 - Following its press release dated June 11, 2024, Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has signed a Share & Asset Purchase Agreement with ALTEN SA ("ALTEN") for the sale of its Worldgrid business unit for an enterprise value of €270 million.

Worldgrid provides consulting and engineering services to energy and utility companies. The business currently employs close to 1,100 employees and, in 2023, it generated revenue of circa €170 million from a diverse and longstanding client base.

ALTEN is a well-recognized IT and engineering player with expertise and product offerings in the energy and utilities industry. The contemplated transaction would ensure full continuity of service for Worldgrid's strategic clients and employees.

Relevant social processes with employee representative bodies are completed and approvals from regulators have been received. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net| +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Binding agreement to sell Worldgrid to ALTEN - November 5 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c3f67da-db46-4c0a-8ef1-e0aea5ea29f9)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
