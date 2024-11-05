An international research team has built an all-perovskite tandem solar cell based on a wide-bandgap top perovskite cell with a 20. 5% efficiency. The 1-cm2 scale tandem device achieved the highest efficiency ever reported to date for all-perovskite solar cells of this size. An international team of researchers led by China's Nanjing University has fabricated a 1. 05 cm2 all-perovskite tandem solar cell with 28. 2% efficiency. "We have focused on the performance degradation issue exhibited by all-perovskite tandem solar cells during the scaling process from 0. 05 cm2 to 1 cm2. Therefore, our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...