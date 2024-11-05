A study by German research institute Fraunhofer ISE has revealed a troubling trend. Data shows that modules are increasingly attributed higher power ratings than they actually have. Though the percentages are incremental, it all adds up. From pv magazine print edition 10/24 Prices for solar modules have fallen rapidly since September 2023. In Europe, mainstream solar modules reached values of around €0. 14 ($0. 23)/W of generation capacity in December 2023, compared to around €0. 30/W at the beginning of that year. In 2024, prices have only continued to fall, including for the highest-performing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...