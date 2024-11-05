Quantum Kinetics Corporation: New World Record in Nuclear Fusion Research

Quantum Kinetics Corporation Achieves Milestone in Physics by Sustaining 200 million Degrees Celsius for 24 hours

In the global race to fusion, Quantum Kinetics Corporation (QKC) has recently set a record in nuclear research that will be hard to beat. During two successive third party, peer-reviewed experiments with radioactive wastewater, QKC successfully triggered plasma fusion temperatures of 200 million degrees Celsius (18 keV X-rays) for 24 hours while at the same time cracking Uranium 234 / 235 / 238 - something thought impossible. The Company calls the process "Safe Nuclear Systems."

The previous record had been set by the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Reactor ( KSTAR ) in April 2024 by reaching 105 million degrees Celsius (9 keV X-rays) for an impressive 48 seconds. In contrast, QKC's achievement with its patented modular reactor triggered nuclear fusion and surpassed KSTAR's mark by an order of magnitude greater than a fraction of a minute. The momentous demonstration takes QKC to the top of the S-curve in fusion research and establishes the path forward for safe and clean nuclear power globally. See Figure 1 .

Figure 1: Plasma fusion (X-ray) temperatures while processing radioactive wastewater. At (a) 1-min into the experiment showing over >208 million degree Celsius. At (b) 2-mins into the experiment showing over >220 million degrees Celsius temperatures. At (c) 6-hrs into the experiment. (d) Temperatures after 24-hrs. RED emissions spectrum is the 24-hrs temperature overlay. The reactor behaved similarly to a stabilizing cosmological star cooling down by ~187% while still maintaining temperatures of 200 million degrees Celsius .

Economic implications of the iconic discovery are astonishing. The globalist from a leading nuclear research company indicated, "This is impressive data. QKC could become a billion-dollar company rather quickly by treating stored nuclear wastewater at legacy and operational nuclear power plants."

Commercial applications of isotope editing and the potential to generate vast amounts of clean energy are staggering. A University of Washington professor and forensic engineer stated, "I'd love to see what happens at a large scale."

QKC's newly elected Vice President, Randal Bird, a retired business manager who was present as an observer of the recent experiments at the national laboratory, commented, "This is truly extraordinary. In addition to thorium, lead, and tungsten forming from the process, we see other elements forming like boron, potassium, magnesium, gallium, and silicon. I've never seen anything like this before." See Figure 2.

Figure 2: The elements fabricated and remediated post-treatment with the Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) process. Green is source values. White has zero value changes. Red is a reduction from source. Blue is the production of elements. Values in ug/L.

Founder Riley Lee, a retired Attorney/CPA, voiced the opinion, "I see there are many applications for this invention. This technology will link up well to other systems and provide a strong impetus for solving some of the world's greatest challenges."

Inventor McKane Lee affirmed in a recent podcast with Unscripted Arena , "We can now safely target and treat used nuclear fuel (UNF) with a powerful transmutation process." Lee goes on to say, "We can crack Uranium, Cesium, and other dangerous radioactive elements by downshifting them to a safe and useful status. We are proud to announce the bright future of Safe Nuclear."

According to Stanford University: Doerr School of Sustainability , American taxpayers pay too much for storage of UNF annually, a staggering $500M. These ancillary energy costs will increase exponentially with the advent of AI and the accelerating demand for electric vehicles. The IAEA projects the global nuclear fission industry must expand energy outputs from 393-Gigawatt to over 792-Gigawatts in the near future. QKC offers innovative solutions to the pending energy crunch by dramatically reducing costs of UNF remediation. More importantly, Safe Nuclear will save taxpayers billions while reducing widespread and ominous risks of radioactive contamination. See Video 1 .

Video 1 : QKC's CEO introduces Electro-Physical Transmutation ( E-PT ) technology for UNF Remediation solutions. A new platform technology has arrived. It is called, "Safe Nuclear Energy" and is capable of vectoring nuclear fusion plasma temperatures from 11.6 million to 200 million degrees Celsius with economical inputs.

Having shown sustainable, mind-blowing temperatures are possible when any water source is present, QKC now turns its focus on becoming the leader in the fields of applied quantum physics and commercial fusion deployment. The Company's plan is to continue the Safe Nuclear innovation and establish at scale frameworks for a radically new clean energy methodology.

