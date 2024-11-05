Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Storyby's product, DramaShorts, releases two new original short series, "The Mafia Boss" and "The Billionaire's Backup Bride". Both are bite-sized stories about love, power struggles, and big money. The series are already available via the iOS, Android, or the web version.

Two new bite-sized series released by DramaShorts

DramaShorts offers iOS and Android apps that get users into the immersive world of dynamic storytelling. Film series unfold in bite-sized episodes inspired by the best of AlphaNovel Writer and literary masterpieces.

The Mafia Boss

The story features Ukrainian actor Daniel Salem as Luciano Romano, a mafia leader involved in the power struggles within his tribe.

Disguised cop Talia Rici finds herself in a perilous game as she gets close to the infamous mafia boss, Luciano. Her mission to eliminate him becomes a thrilling tale of passion and high stakes. As Talia dives deeper into the world of criminal politics, she faces an agonizing choice. How far will she go to maintain her cover? Are her feelings for Luciano even real?

This story is set to help viewers decide if love can still blossom amidst betrayal.

The Billionaire's Backup Bride

Elena Wilshire finds herself caught in a perilous dilemma, trapped between her deep affection for her boyfriend, Nicholas, and a dangerous proposition from the enigmatic CEO, Sebastian. As secrets unravel and power dynamics intensify, Elena is thrust into a world of deceit, passion, and manipulation.

With everything on the line, she faces a heart-wrenching decision that could alter her life forever. In Sebastian's realm, love and betrayal dance perilously close, and Elena quickly discovers she may be a part of a bigger drama.

The series is based on the novels by prominent authors whose stories were written using Storyby's flagship product, AlphaNovel Writer.

Why Short Vertical Format is on the Rise

These two series follow the market need to fill a niche of binge-watching content. As viewers become increasingly short on time, the short vertical format comes out on top.

Artem Kutukov, Storyby's CEO and co-founder, comments on the release of the series: "In 2024, we feel very strongly that the bite-sized format will continue evolving. We plan on filming even more captivating stories based on the best-selling pieces by our authors."

Since April 2024, DramaShorts has been cutting the edge of the short series market. The product offers original shows packed with drama, a state-of-the-art recommendation system, and seamless streaming on any mobile device.

The team has released three original series based on worldwide bestsellers, totaling 35 stories on the product's movie shelf.

Other famous series by DramaShorts include "Taming Mr Black", "Alpha Rick", and "Rejecting My Lucan Mate".

