Morocco Showcase Summit to Unveil Tourism and Investment Opportunities



05.11.2024 / 08:35 CET/CEST

CASABLANCA, Morocco - The inaugural Morocco Showcase Summit: Tourism, Hospitality, Invest will take place November 19-20 at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca, bringing together international investors, developers, financiers and hospitality leaders to explore opportunities in Morocco's dynamic market. ( https://apo-opa.co/40ysSWc ) The bilingual English and French summit, a collaboration of Société Marocaine d'Ingénierie Touristique (SMIT) and API Events, will highlight Morocco's innovative funding programmes and strategic infrastructure investment opportunities aimed at growing tourism. Morocco's appeal as a tourism and investment destination is reinforced by its easy accessibility to Europe - less than a three-hour flight from major European capitals. "Morocco's strategic location as a bridge between Europe and Africa makes it an attractive destination for European tourists and investors," said David Desta, vice president for hotels & hospitality for JLL Africa. "Its proximity to Europe, its largest source market, attracts leisure travellers. The presence of the Moroccan diaspora in these nearby markets also positively promotes the nation. Morocco's airport infrastructure and expansive route network significantly promote its destinations by attracting more airlines." SMIT has implemented several incentives to attract European hotel chains and hospitality investors. International hotel brands have been present in Morocco since the early 2000s, with Accor, Marriott, and Hyatt showcasing their brands. The recent USD600 million fund to restructure and improve tourism infrastructure and investment incentives on capital expenditures demonstrate the government's commitment to attracting investment. "SMIT continues to offer a highly competitive investment environment, with incentives including exemptions from VAT for capital equipment, total customs duties exemption on imported capital expenditures, and cash contributions from the government for up to 30% of a project's total investment," said Govind Mundra, head of development for Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "These incentives, along with Morocco's ambitious goal of attracting 26 million tourists by 2030, provide a strong foundation for Wyndham to expand its presence in Morocco with a wider selection of its 25 diverse brands." Co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain will significantly impact Morocco's visibility and appeal to European travellers and businesses. "This landmark event will spotlight Morocco on the global stage, drawing millions of fans, tourists, and business visitors from across Europe and beyond," Mundra said. "The influx of international attention will not only boost leisure tourism but also elevate Morocco as a premier MICE destination - a focus that aligns perfectly with Wyndham's strategy." The Morocco Showcase Summit will provide a platform for investors to learn about the country's investment opportunities, network with key stakeholders and gain insights from industry experts. To learn more, please visit the website: https://apo-opa.co/40ysSWc . Note: Complimentary seating available to accredited Investors. Contact Murray at murray@apievents.com to secure your place at the Morocco Showcase Summit. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3YR8mPl Image caption (1): David Desta, Vice President for hotels & hospitality for JLL Africa Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/48wN1xL Image caption (2): Govind Mundra, Head of Development for Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Download image (3): https://apo-opa.co/48Qo3K1 Morocco Showcase Summit enquires:

