Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 08:38 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 2024 Interim Report Webcast Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q3 2024 interim report on November 12, 2024, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 14.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q3 2024 interim report will be published in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations .

Webcast conference:
November 12, 2024, at 14.00 CET . The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_miDjR0vhTiqRgf5eWqF6TQ

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 18 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.
The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.
Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 2024 interim report webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.