LEG Immobilien SE is set to significantly enhance its market position in the German real estate sector through a strategic acquisition. The company has agreed to purchase a 62.78% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP) from Adler Group S.A. for €219.3 million in cash. This move will expand LEG's portfolio by 9,101 residential units, primarily located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hannover, Bremen, Kiel, and eastern Germany. The acquisition is structured in two phases, with the first tranche of 52.68% expected to close in early January 2025 at €45 per share, followed by the remaining 10.10% to be acquired through a public tender offer under Israeli law by January 1, 2026.

Synergies and Market Impact

The integration of BCP's assets is anticipated to generate substantial synergies for LEG Immobilien in financing, property management, and administration. This expansion aligns with LEG's strategic focus on strengthening its presence in key markets, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia. Upon completion, LEG's total ownership in BCP will rise to 88.20%, factoring in its existing 35.52% stake. The company is considering a potential full acquisition, including a squeeze-out and delisting of BCP in the months following the initial transaction. This strategic move is expected to solidify LEG Immobilien's position as a major player in the German residential real estate market.

Ad

Fresh LEG Immobilien information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated LEG Immobilien analysis...