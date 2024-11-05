Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) plans to open a 4 GW solar glass factory in the United States, in addition to 6 GW of annual production in Manitoba, Canada. From pv magazine USA CPS, which manufactures pattern glass for solar panels, has announced updates for its Canadian factory in Manitoba and revealed plans to open a US facility. The company has selected a factory site in the United States, with plans to repurpose a former glass manufacturing facility to produce 4 GW of solar glass per year. It said it plans to partner with a US glass manufacturer, bringing glass manufacturing expertise, purchasing ...

