Deal for credit management firm to fuel next phase of growth

Pepper Advantage, a leading credit management firm with operations in Europe and Asia, today announced that its owner Pepper Global has entered into an agreement to sell the business to J.C. Flowers Co., a private investment firm dedicated to investing in the financial services industry, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction and impending change in ownership marks a significant milestone for Pepper Advantage and signals a new era of expansion.

"We are delighted to join forces with J.C. Flowers Co. as we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy," said Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO of Pepper Advantage. "Their extensive experience and resources will provide us with the support we need following a period of prolonged success under the ownership of Pepper Global and will help us enhance our offering. This deal comes at a critical junction in credit markets as we continue to support our clients in an evolving market environment."

"We look forward to acquiring Pepper Advantage and continuing to build upon its strong foundation of success," said Peter Yordán, Managing Director, J.C. Flowers Co. "We believe Pepper Advantage is a leader in the international credit management space, and together with its management team, we will work to capitalise on emerging opportunities and drive continued operational excellence at the Company."

Andrew Smith, Group Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary, Pepper Global, said, "The sale of Pepper Advantage to J.C. Flowers Co represents an excellent outcome for Pepper Global shareholders. The Pepper Advantage management team has built a world-leading credit management firm spanning Europe and Asia, which has created significant value for all stakeholders involved. We continue to share the vision and strategy of Fraser and his team and are excited for their next stage of growth under the ownership of J.C. Flowers Co."

The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Following the transaction completing, Pepper Advantage will continue to operate as an independent entity, with its existing management team leading the company's strategic initiatives.

For media inquiries or further information regarding the acquisition, please contact Jennifer Berlin at jberlin@peppergroup.co.uk.

About J.C. Flowers Co.:

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has invested more than $18 billion of capital, including co-investment, in 66 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. With approximately $5 billion of assets under management, J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

About Pepper Global:

Pepper Global is a diversified financial services company that builds, scales, finances and manages lending and credit management businesses across Asia Pacific and Europe. Founded in 2000, the company manages approximately $75 billion (USD) in assets across 10+ asset classes generating a broad set of lending, servicing and technological capabilities. Pepper Global aims to help underserved and undervalued segments in the market, providing flexible and bespoke credit solutions and end-to-end credit management to over 2.5 million borrowers, small businesses and servicing clients.

About Pepper Advantage:

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders.

