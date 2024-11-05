Matthias Loebich takes the baton from Kiumars Hamidian, who has been Managing Partner of BearingPoint since 2018 and did not stand for re-election after two terms in office as planned.

The partnership of the independent management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has elected Matthias Loebich to be its global Managing Partner. Matthias succeeds Kiumars Hamidian, who successfully headed the business since his appointment in 2018 and did not stand for re-election after two terms in office as planned. The new Managing Partner was elected by the BearingPoint Partners across the globe in a collaborative process based on the principle of One Partner One Vote. The election process had been extended as Stefan Penthin decided not to take the position due to personal reasons and to continue as a Partner at BearingPoint. Matthias assumes his new role as Managing Partner with immediate effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105469392/en/

BearingPoint announces Matthias Loebich as its Managing Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthias Loebich (52) has been with BearingPoint for 26 years and became a Partner in 2007. He has a proven track record in leading large transformation projects across different industries, working primarily in an international environment. Matthias was one of the founding Partners in the European management buyout in 2009, which established BearingPoint as an independent, Partner-owned management and technology consultancy. He has been a member of the firm's global Management Committee since 2014 and in charge of BearingPoint's worldwide consulting network as well as its joint venture Arcwide. Furthermore, he has been the regional leader of the firm's North American and Asian practices. In addition to his role at BearingPoint, Matthias serves as Honorary President of the European Federation of Management Consultancies Associations (FEACO).

The cornerstones of Matthias' 2030 agenda are empowering people and fostering genuine client orientation and global relevance by providing innovative products and services.

Matthias Loebich comments: "I am honored to be entrusted as the Managing Partner of our firm and am thrilled to be given the responsibility of contributing to writing the next chapter in the success story of BearingPoint. It is a privilege for me to take over from Kiu. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping our firm into the powerhouse it is today while delivering more for people, more innovation for our clients, and more for our planet.

"As I take on this new role, I'm excited about the journey ahead. I'm looking forward to further developing our firm along the strategic cornerstones of genuine client orientation, people empowerment, differentiation through innovative products, and leveraging global synergies. A key focus will be harnessing the power of our global presence and relevance to elevate the value we bring to clients. Our purpose, 'Together, we are more than business,' will remain our guiding principle as we move forward, building on the strong culture and values that Kiu has established.

"I look forward to working closely with our dedicated and talented teams across the globe, engaging with our great clients and network partners, and driving forward with the strategic vision that will take BearingPoint to the next level of its worldwide evolution while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in consulting."

Kiumars Hamidian comments: "Congratulations to Matthias Loebich! He is a globally well-respected senior leader with huge experience and knowledge across cultures inside and outside the firm, and I am confident that he will lead BearingPoint with the same dedication and vision that have been the hallmark of our success. Matthias' deep international industry expertise and his leadership roles on a global as well as regional level for different markets around the globe make him exceptionally well-suited to lead BearingPoint into a prosperous future."

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint since 2018, successfully guided BearingPoint through the pandemic and to new heights. Under his leadership, revenues rose to more than EUR 1 billion, and the number of employees increased to more than six thousand in 2023.

During Hamidian's time in office, 14 acquisitions were delivered, a new subsidiary in India opened, and the US and Asia businesses expanded. In addition, the first joint venture, Arcwide, has been successfully established, and BearingPoint RegTech and BearingPoint Beyond (today flourishing as independent companies) have been successfully spun off. Moreover, BearingPoint established its purpose, "Together, we are more than business," and embraced a people-centric culture.

After the handover phase to Matthias Loebich, Kiumars Hamidian will start his official early retirement phase in 2025.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105469392/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com