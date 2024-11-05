Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Launches Winter-Optimized Energy Solutions and Exclusive Black Friday Early Bird Deals

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches, Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, launches its Hyper 2000 & AB1000S energy storage portfolio to deliver reliable performance through the colder months. Just in time for the season, Zendure also offers exclusive early bird Black Friday deals up to 29% off. This storage solution combats winter battery risks such as over-discharge and capacity loss, ensuring efficient energy management and steady home power, even with limited sunlight.


Hyper 2000 with Intelligent Anti-Discharge Technology

Designed to withstand winter environments, Zendure's Hyper 2000 & AB1000S portfolio features intelligent anti-discharge protection and AC-coupled bi-directional charging. When the battery capacity drops to around 5%, and there's insufficient light for solar charging, the Hyper 2000 will automatically start drawing power from the grid. It heats the battery to above zero degrees before recharging to the customized power level (recommended 50%), ensuring the battery remains in a safe operational state during extended cold and darkness. With IP65 water resistance and robust housing, Zendure's storage systems are ideal for balcony or garden use in winter.

High-Efficiency, Weather-Resistant Solar Modules

Zendure's new 435W bifacial solar panels are engineered to withstand severe winter conditions. With bifacial monocrystalline modules, they capture direct sunlight from the front and reflect light from the back, delivering up to 565.5W for a 30% boost in efficiency. These durable panels can handle wind loads up to 2,400 Pa and snow loads up to 5,400 Pa, while maximizing space utilization, ensuring output across diverse climates.

Early Black Friday Deals on Winter-Ready Bundles

Until November 19, 2024, Zendure offers early Black Friday pricing on energy storage bundles, featuring Hyper 2000 and AB1000S batteries with bifacial solar panels. Each purchase includes a free Shelly Pro 3EM energy monitor. Bundle options include:

  • Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 2x455W Rigid Solar Panels: €1,139
  • Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 2x435W Bifacial Solar Panels: €1,199
  • Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 4x455W Rigid Solar Panels: €1,259
  • Hyper 2000 + AB1000S + 4x435W Bifacial Solar Panels: €1,099

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548355/Zendure.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440958/Zendure_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-launches-winter-optimized-energy-solutions-and-exclusive-black-friday-early-bird-deals-302295763.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.