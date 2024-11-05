Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
05.11.2024 09:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on AMBU (304/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Ambu AS (AMBU) for four hours, after which time an assessment of market
conditions will be made to determine if stressed market conditions are still
valid. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For further information please see attached file.

