Acmetek Global Solutions Welcomes Bridgette Matich as Senior Sales Executive

HIGHLAND PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Acmetek Global Solutions, a global leader in digital security and Public Key Infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Bridgette Matich as Senior Sales Executive. With over a decade of experience in enterprise sales and an impressive track record in cybersecurity and digital trust, Matich's expertise is set to elevate Acmetek's growth and innovation in securing digital landscapes worldwide. In her new role, Matich brings a results-oriented approach to Acmetek's sales strategy. Known for her exceptional sales performance, she has achieved multiple "Top Account Executive" honors and President's Club awards, underscoring her dedication to customer success and business growth.

Bridgette Matich. Senior Sales Executive, Acmetek Global Solutions

Key highlights from Bridgette Matich's career include:

Proven Leadership in Cybersecurity Sales: Matich has led enterprise sales initiatives for prominent cybersecurity firms, including DigiCert, specializing in PKI, SSL/TLS certificate management, and DevOps security. Her in-depth understanding of digital trust solutions makes her a valuable addition to Acmetek.

Client-Centric Solution Development: Matich is committed to creating tailored solutions that address the unique needs of clients, fostering trusted relationships with directors and C-level executives to drive long-term value.

Expertise in Client Buying Journeys: Matich's proven ability to guide clients through complex buying journeys - from initial discovery to final decision - ensures their needs are thoroughly understood and met. She emphasizes collaboration and positions herself as a trusted advisor, fostering strong relationships built on transparency and mutual understanding. Her strategic insights will enhance Acmetek's commitment to providing exceptional digital trust solutions, empowering clients to achieve their security objectives with confidence.

"Bridgette's addition to the Acmetek family signifies a pivotal moment for our sales team," said Kevin Naidoo, founder of Acmetek Global Solutions. "Her deep expertise in cybersecurity, combined with her strategic perspective and client-focused approach, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and adapt to evolving industry demands."

Bridgette Matich expressed her enthusiasm about joining Acmetek, saying, "I'm excited to be part of a company known for its leadership and innovation in digital trust and cybersecurity. Acmetek's forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with my professional passions. I'm eager to work alongside such a talented team to deliver impactful results, enhance our clients' security, and support their success."

Matich's appointment is a testament to Acmetek's commitment to expanding its team with top-tier professionals dedicated to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to clients globally.

For more information on Acmetek Global Solutions and its suite of services, please visit www.acmetek.com.

