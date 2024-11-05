Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 09:30 Uhr
'Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China' Concludes as a Resounding Success, Celebrating Long-Standing Unity and Friendship

The engaging three-day event, which took over Abu Dhabi's scenic Corniche, commemorated 40 years of UAE-China friendship as it showcased a series of cultural exchanges, live performances, workshops, and shared visions for the future

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtain has finally been drawn on an incredible weekend of festivities as 'Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China' concluded yesterday. The event, which celebrated four decades of UAE-China diplomatic relations, received an overwhelming response with scores of people descending on Abu Dhabi's iconic Corniche to join in the fun. Hosted from November 1st to 3rd, the event attracted thousands of visitors, including dignitaries from both nations, to honour the deep-rooted friendship and shared values between the UAE and China.

'Building Bridges for the Future UAE & China' Concludes as a Resounding Success, Celebrating Long-Standing Unity and Friendship

The opening day was graced by a series of VIPs such as H.E. Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, H.E. Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and H.E. Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Tourism and Culture Authority - Abu Dhabi. They inaugurated the festivities with a traditional welcome, followed by an engaging tour through each exhibit, symbolising the shared journey of the UAE and China.

Each day of the event brought new dimensions to the celebration, with attendees enjoying plenty of interactive workshops featuring hands-on experiences in traditional crafts, calligraphy, and other art forms from both Emirati and Chinese cultures. Highlighting cross-cultural appreciation, these workshops offered unique insights into each nation's artistic heritage while guests were also captivated by live performances that fused Emirati and Chinese traditions, including dynamic Kung Fu demonstrations alongside the UAE's traditional Al-Ayyala dance.

The event's narrative journey through the Past, Present, and Future highlighted key milestones in UAE-China relations, beginning with the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in 1984. Visitors learned about the historical exchanges that marked the relationship's inception, witnessed the present-day cooperation in areas such as education, environmental initiatives, and technological innovation, and got a glimpse into the future, which is rooted in a shared vision for global peace and prosperity.

Reflecting the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration, this celebration showcased how two diverse cultures can walk together on a bridge of friendship and progress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549058/UAE_China.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-bridges-for-the-future-uae--china-concludes-as-a-resounding-success-celebrating-long-standing-unity-and-friendship-302296399.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
