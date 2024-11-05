India has been re-elected to hold the presidency of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), with France to serve as co-president, for a two-year term from 2024 to 2026. From pv magazine India The seventh session of the ISA Assembly in New Delhi has selected India as president and France as co-president for a period of two years from 2024 to 2026. India ran unopposed for the presidency, while France and Grenada contested the co-presidency. The assembly elects the president and co-president by considering equitable geographic representation. ISA members are grouped into four regional categories: ...

