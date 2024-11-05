News summary:

Adtran today announced that the Centre Régional Informatique et d'Applications Numériques de Normandie (CRIANN) is using its FSP 3000 optical transport technology and ALM fiber monitoring platform to boost the capacity and resilience of its research and education network, thanks to the financial support of the Normandy Region. By integrating Adtran's solution, the Normandy-based supercomputing center and provider of high-performance digital infrastructure is ensuring faster and more reliable connectivity for the region's scientific and academic institutions. Adtran's Elite partner Axians also played a key role in the installation and continues to deliver maintenance and support.

Adtran's technology is helping CRIANN drive high-speed, secure and ultra-reliable connectivity throughout its research and education network. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our fiber network promotes innovation and the advancement of scientific knowledge. We support academic institutions in several ways, including by enabling data-intensive simulations and AI research for which high-speed, secure and ultra-reliable connectivity is fundamental," said Alain Bidaud, CTO of CRIANN. "Harnessing Adtran's optical transport technology, we've boosted capacity across our fiber infrastructure while also rendering our services more resilient. The FSP 3000 enables a seamless transition from our existing transport network. What's more, its modular architecture radically simplifies the upgrade process so we can augment the solution to efficiently and sustainably meet future demand."

This major upgrade to CRIANN's research and education network increases bandwidth across all three of its sites. Featuring Adtran's FSP 3000 OpenFabric 1200, the new solution integrates an open and flexible OTN fabric with DWDM transponder functions that deliver up to 400Gbit/s per wavelength and supports multiple OTN and Ethernet client services from 10Gbit/s to 400Gbit/s on a single card. This enables CRIANN to boost transport capacity and ensures the network can easily scale to meet both current and future demands.

CRIANN has also deployed Adtran's ALM in-service fiber monitoring platform, which provides rapid, detailed alerts in the event of any fiber disruption. Combined with Adtran's Mosaic Network Controller and Fiber Director, it offers a sophisticated real-time geographic information system that delivers pinpoint accuracy in locating fiber issues. By empowering CRIANN's maintenance team with a precise understanding of its fiber infrastructure, the technology helps reduce truck rolls, improves network availability and minimizes operating costs.

"Built on our FSP 3000 platform, CRIANN's upgraded fiber infrastructure is ideally suited to meet the growing demands of research and education networks for higher capacity and greater reliability," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "Harnessing our OpenFabric 1200 switchponder, the new solution supports Ethernet and OTN services up to 400Gbit/s. This technology simplifies operations and maximizes the potential of CRIANN's fiber assets. With its new, robust network, CRIANN is empowering Normandy's academic community to take their research to whole new levels."

"At Axians, we believe in forging connections that matter, not just with technology but also through relationships. Our partnership with CRIANN and Adtran is a testament to this philosophy. Together, we're ensuring CRIANN's research and education network can adapt, evolve and meet future challenges," noted Bruno Durand, GM of Axians communication and cloud Caen. "This deployment is about providing top-tier opportunities for scientists, teachers and students. By merging technical expertise with our commitment to delivering excellence, we're ensuring that the region stays at the cutting edge of research and innovation."

