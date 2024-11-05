Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 05/2024 - Coloplast expands Executive Leadership Team

Coloplast expands Executive Leadership Team



Today, the Board of Directors have decided to expand the Coloplast Executive Leadership Team (ELT) with immediate effect.

"We have entered the final year of our 2025 strategy. In this strategic period, Coloplast has made significant investments to expand the reach of the company and build four growth platforms, Chronic Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Advanced Wound Care and Interventional Urology, which must drive value creation in the years to come. We are expanding the ELT to reflect this," says Kristian Villumsen, Coloplast CEO.

One Chronic Care organisation

In the new ELT, the Chronic Care business, which includes the Innovation unit and the commercial organisation, will be gathered under one senior leader: Nicolai Buhl, Executive Vice President, Chronic Care.

"In our current strategic period, we have strengthened our innovation focus and brought more products to market. We have also invested in our commercial organisation across the US, Europe and Emerging Markets to continue to take market share. The next strategic period will be very much about realizing the potential of these investments and our new innovations, and it will require singular responsibility for the Chronic Care business. Executive Vice President Paul Marcun is retiring after two successful periods in Coloplast and 36 years in MedTech, and I want to thank Paul for his contribution to the company," says Kristian Villumsen.

Including Voice & Respiratory Care and Interventional Urology in the ELT

The new ELT will include two new members, Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, Executive Vice President, Voice & Respiratory Care, and Thomas Johns Jr., Executive Vice President, Interventional Urology.

"Caroline and Tommy are both experienced and respected Coloplast leaders. Caroline has been leading Atos Medical, Voice & Respiratory Care, since our acquisition of the company, and she has built a strong team around her and delivered high growth rates consistently. Tommy has been leading Interventional Urology since January 2023, charting a course for future growth acceleration through both organic and inorganic investments into innovation and the commercial organisation." says Kristian Villumsen.

Building an Advanced Wound Care business for the future

"We have also invested to become a bigger player in Advanced Wound Care in both dressings and biologics. With our dressings business, our strategic priority is to strengthen our commercial focus and significantly improve profitability. With Kerecis, we are focused on delivering year two of our commercial plan and transitioning the business onto Coloplast's IT infrastructure as the next step in building a biologics category leader. Our Advanced Wound Care business will be represented in the ELT once we have successfully concluded the Kerecis integration and have delivered on the profit improvement plans for the dressings business," says Kristian Villumsen.

The new Coloplast ELT1



Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO

Dorthe Rønnau, Executive Vice President, People & Culture

Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Nicolai Buhl, Executive Vice President, Chronic Care

Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, Executive Vice President, Voice & Respiratory Care

Thomas Johns Jr, Executive Vice President, Interventional Urology

1. Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO, and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO, constitute the management registered with the Danish Business Authority.

For further information, please contact



