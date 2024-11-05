Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
München
05.11.24
08:02 Uhr
0,588 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5870,61412:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2024

In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:

October 2024 October 2023 Change
Passengers 479,232 470,702 1.8%
Finland - Sweden 135,119 139,020 -2.8%
Estonia - Finland 299,440 285,022 5.1%
Estonia - Sweden 44,673 46,660 -4.3%
Cargo Units 24,346 27,137 -10.3%
Finland - Sweden 3,267 3,315 -1.4%
Estonia - Finland 17,515 19,589 -10.6%
Estonia - Sweden 3,564 4,233 -15.8%
Passenger Vehicles 59,530 63,151 -5.7%
Finland - Sweden 3,914 4,312 -9.2%
Estonia - Finland 53,863 57,035 -5.6%
Estonia - Sweden 1,753 1,804 -2.8%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56 157 170
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.