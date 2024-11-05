AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2024

In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:

October 2024 October 2023 Change Passengers 479,232 470,702 1.8% Finland - Sweden 135,119 139,020 -2.8% Estonia - Finland 299,440 285,022 5.1% Estonia - Sweden 44,673 46,660 -4.3% Cargo Units 24,346 27,137 -10.3% Finland - Sweden 3,267 3,315 -1.4% Estonia - Finland 17,515 19,589 -10.6% Estonia - Sweden 3,564 4,233 -15.8% Passenger Vehicles 59,530 63,151 -5.7% Finland - Sweden 3,914 4,312 -9.2% Estonia - Finland 53,863 57,035 -5.6% Estonia - Sweden 1,753 1,804 -2.8%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND

The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN

The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

Phone: +372 56 157 170

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee



