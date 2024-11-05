Columbus A/S: Interim Report Q3 2024

Company announcement no. 20/2024
Revenue growth continues in Q3
Revenue growth of 8% in Q3 2024, driven by our Cloud ERP Business Line, Dynamics as well as Data & AI and CXE. Strong progress in our Danish and UK Market Units. EBITDA growth of 42% with an EBITDA margin of 7.9%. Overall, another satisfactory quarter for Columbus.
"We are satisfied with the growth in Q3 2024, driven by continued customer demands for a strong digital core," says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q3 2024 highlights
- Revenue growth of 8%, amounting to DKK 371m. 6% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 29m, an increase of 42% compared to Q3 2023.
- EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 6.0% in Q3 2023.
- Efficiency of 60% in Q3 2024, which is at the same level as Q3 2023.
YTD 2024 highlights
- Revenue growth of 10%, amounting to DKK 1,243m. 9% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 115m, an increase of 47.4% compared to Q3 YTD 2023.
- EBITDA margin was 9.2% compared to 6.9% in Q3 YTD 2023.
- Efficiency of 62% in Q3 YTD 2024, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2023.
|Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK '000
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|?%
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|?%
|Dynamics
|203,091
|188,407
|8%
|673,045
|588,348
|14%
|M3
|66,377
|64,665
|3%
|241,386
|219,978
|10%
|Digital Commerce
|38,925
|38,116
|2%
|137,412
|146,999
|-7%
|Data & AI
|22,254
|18,115
|23%
|63,066
|56,200
|12%
|CXE
|18,971
|15,468
|23%
|62,173
|46,923
|33%
|Other Local Business
|5,539
|5,468
|1%
|17,274
|19,161
|-10%
|Total sale of services
|355,157
|330,239
|8%
|1,194,356
|1,077,609
|11%
|Total sale of products
|16,271
|14,559
|12%
|48,210
|48,160
|0%
|Total net revenue
|371,428
|344,798
|8%
|1,242,566
|1,125,769
|10%
|Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK '000
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|?%
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|?%
|Sweden
|100,221
|112,317
|-11%
|382,015
|405,912
|-6%
|Denmark
|92,699
|76,121
|22%
|307,930
|240,206
|28%
|Norway
|46,630
|46,802
|0%
|173,359
|175,947
|-1%
|UK
|83,184
|61,614
|35%
|236,178
|161,356
|46%
|US
|21,204
|23,225
|-9%
|61,001
|64,584
|-6%
|Other
|10,256
|8,990
|14%
|30,504
|26,488
|15%
|GDC
|963
|1,170
|-18%
|3,369
|3,116
|8%
|Total sale of services
|355,157
|330,239
|8%
|1,194,356
|1,077,609
|11%
|Total sale of products
|16,271
|14,559
|12%
|48,210
|48,160
|0%
|Total net revenue
|371,428
|344,798
|8%
|1,242,566
|1,125,769
|10%
Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first three quarters of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:
- Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth
- EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%
Live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online registration to the call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa41fe53a677a414e98854db2a3e36f50
Live presentation on 7 November 2024
HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2024 results on 7 November 2024 at 15:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-q3-2024-interim-report
A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.
For further information, please contact:
- Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
