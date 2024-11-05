Nemysis Limited Announces Completion of Acquisition in Italy

Nemysis Limited is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of TFarma SRL ("TFarma") by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteralia Bioscience SRL ("Enteralia").

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Nemysis Limited is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of TFarma SRL ("TFarma") by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteralia Bioscience SRL ("Enteralia").

TFarma is a leading distributor of specialized products with a strong focus on women's health and gastroenterology, supported by a dedicated sales force of approximately 20 experienced representatives and managers. With its extensive network and deep industry expertise, TFarma is well-positioned to serve clinical communities across Italy.

This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for Enteralia, establishing a powerful sales and distribution platform in Italy, one of Europe's largest healthcare markets. Enteralia will leverage this platform to accelerate the market introduction of Nemysis Group's proprietary product pipeline, with a focus on its innovative IHAT nano-particulate oral iron therapy, which has received Novel Food approval from the European Union.

The synergies between Enteralia and TFarma in both target markets and commercial capability, along with planned investments in the combined business, enhance Nemysis Group's strategy to deliver superior, differentiated healthcare solutions directly to Italian consumers.

"The acquisition of TFarma, with its strong expertise in women's health and gastroenterological products, represents a pivotal step in Nemysis Group's journey to becoming a fully integrated biopharmaceutical and healthcare organization. This acquisition supports our mission to combine exceptional international R&D with a robust commercial presence, bringing our innovative products directly to the Italian market," said Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman of Nemysis Limited.

Antonio Maggi, CEO of Enteralia Bioscience SRL, added, "The integration of TFarma's proven sales and marketing capabilities with Enteralia's proprietary product portfolio creates a unique platform focused on women's health and gastroenterology. Through strategic investment in our commercial operations, we are excited to drive meaningful improvements in treatment options across our chosen fields."

About Nemysis Limited

Nemysis Limited is a healthcare and pharmaceutical company focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions designed to address nutrient deficiencies, intolerances, and sensitivities, with particular attention to protecting the human microbiome.

About Enteralia Bioscience

Enteralia Bioscience SRL, part of the Nemysis Limited group, is an Italian pharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding direct sales for the Nemysis Group's product portfolio. This strategic initiative enhances Enteralia's access to the value chain and reflects Nemysis's evolution from a research-focused entity to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.

About TFarma SRL

TFarma SRL is an Italian pharmaceutical company with nearly 20 years of experience delivering innovative and effective solutions with a primary focus on women's health and gastroenterological conditions.

